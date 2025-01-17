Liverpool fan groups have sent a joint-letter to the club warning they could “kill the Kop” if the trend of rising ticket prices continues, urging reasonable change.

On Friday, Liverpool supporters’ groups delivered a letter to the club’s managing director Andy Hughes calling for an immediate reduction in ticket prices.

It comes during a campaign that has seen fans of many Premier League sides protest against the rising cost of tickets.

Prices at Anfield rose by two percent this season while the expansion of the Anfield Road End has increased the number of hospitality packages available for matchdays.

Spirit of Shankly, Spion Kop 1906, Liverpool FC Women Supporters’ Club, Cultured LFC and the Official Liverpool Supporters’ Club Network all signed the letter to Hughes.

Ahead of a meeting between the club and their supporters’ board on Monday, Liverpool were warned: “We do not want prices to kill the Kop or deter passionate, generational supporters from attending matches at Anfield.”

In their letter, the supporters’ groups outlined three requests:

1. Prices for general admission tickets and season tickets to be reduced for the upcoming season

2. A stronger commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters

3. Recognition of supporters as the cornerstone of Liverpool FC’s culture

The letter to Hughes, who has held the position of managing director at Liverpool since 2020 but has been part of the club for nearly 12 years, reads:

“Dear Andy, we write to you regarding the forthcoming discussions about ticket pricing at Liverpool Football Club. As representatives of the match-going community and many more supporters worldwide, we feel it is vital to emphasise the importance of preserving the identity, accessibility, and cultural significance of Liverpool FC for all its fans, at home and abroad.

“The club’s success has been built on, and continues to be fuelled by, a unique relationship between the supporters and the team – a relationship that has cultivated the iconic atmosphere of Anfield, inspired generations of fans, and contributed significantly to the global appeal of Liverpool FC, not to mention many of the landmark victories at Anfield and beyond. That culture is not accidental; it is the result of deliberate choices made by fans and club leadership over decades to preserve it and nurture it.

“Now, the club faces another choice: whether to prioritise short-term financial gains – money we believe is largely inconsequential to the sustainability and success of LFC – or to invest in the long-term preservation of the community and culture that defines Liverpool FC. This unique identity sets the club apart from so many others worldwide and remains its greatest strength.

“We understand that football is a business and other clubs make a choice to target the richest people interested in attending stadiums without consideration of the consequences for culture and atmosphere. But football is also a community. Liverpool FC is in Anfield, and should be of Anfield; a Premier League match should not be off limits to a supporter growing up in the same postcode as the club.

“We know the club will argue that every penny generated is reinvested, but the revenue from ticket price increases for general admission and season ticket holders represents a fraction of the club’s overall income. With the club now having a bigger stadium, an 11,000-strong corporate offer, more matches in the extended Champions League format (and greater income from the competition), plus the prospect of a greater share from the new £12.25bn TV rights deal, this further lessens the impact of year-on-year price rises – the impact of which on loyal supporters, many of whom are already stretched, would be profound.

“From supporters’ perspectives, we would argue the following, and are keen to hear club executives’ views:

“1. Ticket price increases are a choice, not a necessity. Liverpool FC’s revenues have grown exponentially in recent years. The value of the club has increased significantly, and its commercial strength is unrivalled. It is a myth that ticket price rises are required to remain competitive.

“2. The community is the club’s greatest asset. The unique culture and identity of Liverpool FC – the “golden goose” – are what differentiate it from other clubs and drive commercial success. Pricing out supporters risks undermining the very foundation of what makes Liverpool FC special. The Kop, the culture of it, and the people in it, should be valued and protected.

“3. There is a better way. Clubs in Germany, Brentford here in the Premier League, and others elsewhere have shown that success on and off the pitch does not require exploiting supporters at every turn, every year. Instead, they have chosen to keep ticket prices affordable and invest in creating accessible, inclusive environments. Supporters are feeling the squeeze from all angles right now – from tickets, to travel, to food and drink on concourses, the prices of kits for children, not to mention everyday life. Football costs take up much more of supporters’ disposable income than they once did with prices outstripping inflation by huge amounts for decades.

[…]

“We believe that by working together, we can safeguard the future of Liverpool FC as we know and love it, and as it is known worldwide, ensuring it remains accessible to all, continues to inspire generations of fans and continues to demonstrate the celebrated storied bond between players, managers and supporters.”