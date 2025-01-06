Federico Chiesa has been repeatedly touted with a move back to Italy this month, with the Liverpool winger linked with at least six Serie A clubs.

With Chiesa struggling for both fitness and minutes in his first four months at Liverpool, reports in Italy have claimed he is seeking an early exit.

However the player’s agent, LIAN Sports director Fali Ramadani, has now insisted the 27-year-old has no intention of leaving Anfield this month.

Speaking to 365Scores, Ramadani confirmed the plan to remain on Merseyside and fight for his place, while denying talks with Napoli.

“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player,” he explained.

“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”

That should perhaps come as no surprise, with Arne Slot continually stressing that Chiesa is a long-term project and that Liverpool are simply focused on ensuring he is fully fit.

Napoli were not the only side credited with an interest, with Fiorentina, Inter Milan, AC Milan, AS Roma and Atalanta also linked in the Italian press.

But that appears to have simply been fuel for the rumour mill in his native country, with Ramadani’s comments tying with the outward enthusiasm Chiesa has shown since joining from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s new No. 14 was back in the squad for the 2-2 draw with Man United on Sunday, with it having become a trend that he makes the bench for home games while often staying behind for extra training sessions instead of travelling for away fixtures.

A first start since September?

This week will likely seen him given his first minutes on the pitch since the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup in mid-December, with two cup ties to come.

League Two side Accrington Stanley will visit Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, which seems like a realistic opportunity for the Italy international to make his first start in almost four months.

After that, Slot could hope to bring him into the side on a more regular basis, with Chiesa undoubtedly a very useful option as he rotates his attack.

Liverpool could still allow other players to depart this January, chiefly those on the fringes in the academy, but few changes to the first-team squad should be expected.