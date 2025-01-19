Darwin Nunez has spoken brilliantly about his mentality after his match-winning heroics away to Brentford, saying, “I never throw the towel in.”

The 25-year-old produced an enormous contribution on Saturday afternoon, popping up with two last-gasp goals to seal a vital 2-0 win for the Reds.

With doubts surrounding Nunez’s worth at Liverpool, amid rumours of a £70 million bid from Saudi Arabia this month, he delivered emphatically.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Reds’ No.9 discussed remaining strong mentally and his work ethic for the team.

"I never throw the towel in" ? Darwin Nunez reacts to his brace against Brentford and the work he has been doing to get himself out of a "rough patch" ?? pic.twitter.com/si7kpaxDZa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2025

“I think you have to stay mentally strong, never give up,” Nunez said.

“Yes, there are moments that are very difficult for us players, for me, it’s right now.

“But I never throw the towel in. I always carry on working. In training, if I need to stay and practice more, I stay to improve.

“I think the work that I do on the pitch to help the team to defend as well. I think I’ve always done it well but I haven’t scored goals and I know people look at that.

“The striker has to score goals.”

Nunez also spoke honestly about the “rough patch” he has been going through in front of goal, having scored his first Premier League goals since early November.

“The truth is that I’m going through a rough patch and, like I said before, I stay focused on my job and giving everything for Liverpool,” he added.

“I think it’s important to keep my head up and I always say I’ve got to work because I need to improve. I stay strong with this mentality and with the support of my family and the fans that are incredible.

“I think now I have to keep on working. These two goals will definitely help to build my confidence and yeah I’m very happy with the win.”

Given the criticism he has received this season, it was heartwarming to see Nunez be Liverpool’s hero on Saturday, in what felt like a huge day in the title race.

Luis Diaz again struggled as a false nine, and Diogo Jota was unavailable through injury, but the Uruguayan stood tallest when his side most needed him.

Hopefully, this will act as a catalyst for a much-improved run of form for Nunez, as he looks to show Arne Slot that he is worth persevering with.