Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to join Monaco on a permanent deal, meaning he could face the Reds in the Champions League this season.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful 12-year stint in a Liverpool shirt, overcoming a poor start to eventually inherit the captaincy from Steven Gerrard in 2015.

Henderson famously lifted the Champions League and Premier League in 2019 and 2020, respectively, but he left to join Al Ettifaq in 2023, having endured a poor final season at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

A doomed spell in Saudi Arabia led to the midfielder joining Ajax last year, but he has struggled to make an impact at the Eredivisie club, making 43 appearances and failing to score.

Now, Fabrizio Romano reports that Monaco are “closing in” on a deal to sign Henderson before the end of the January window, signing an 18-month deal at the Ligue 1 club.

The transfer is “almost agreed,” ensuring that the 81-cap England international joins until the summer of 2026.

The ex-Liverpool captain’s imminent move means that he now faces the prospect of potentially facing his former club in the Champions League later this season.

The Reds could be pitted against Monaco in the last 16, with Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Brest their other three possible opponents.

Like so many heroes from the Klopp era, including Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Henderson’s career has dropped off significantly since departing.

Granted, his best days were behind him by the time he left, but he may partly regret exiting so swiftly when he did, having been informed he was no longer a key starter.

Now 34 years of age, the prospect of coming up against Henderson in the Champions League shouldn’t faze Liverpool’s current midfielders, with all due respect to him.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones possess the energy that he once did, not to mention superior technical ability, becoming Europe’s best midfield unit in the process.

Still, Henderson will receive a warm reception if he does return to Anfield with Monaco, having achieved so much over 492 appearances at the club.

Liverpool will find out who they face in the last 16 when the draw takes place on February 21.