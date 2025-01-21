➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) is challenged by Lille's Bafodé Diakité during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Lille OSC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool 2-1 Lille – As it happened

Liverpool host Lille in the Champions League as the Reds look to confirm their place in the last 16 of the competition. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns

Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Cabella, Andre, Mukau, Bakker; David, Haraldsson

Subs: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier

Our coverage updates automatically below:

