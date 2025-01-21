Liverpool 2-1 Lille – As it happened

Liverpool host Lille in the Champions League as the Reds look to confirm their place in the last 16 of the competition. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Felix Zwayer.
Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.
Watch Liverpool vs. Lille – Live Online Streams
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Morton, Mac Allister, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Danns
Lille: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Cabella, Andre, Mukau, Bakker; David, Haraldsson
Subs: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments