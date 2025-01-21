Watch Liverpool vs. Lille – Live Online Streams and TV Info

Champions League action returns and Liverpool can guarantee their place in the last 16 with a point against Lille. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

It is slightly odd to have Champions League action in January, but here we are thanks to the competition’s new format with this the seventh game of eight in the league phase.

• READ: How Liverpool can qualify for Champions League last 16 tonight

Liverpool have a 100 percent record in the competition but will face a stern test in Lille, who are eighth in the Champions League table and arrive on a 21-game unbeaten streak.

So, can the Reds get the job done tonight?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Lille, 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Lille is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, which is available to live stream with Amazon Prime here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Lille and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Lille is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Lille and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Lille is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Lille and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Listings for Liverpool vs. Lille around the world can be found on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

Liverpool vs. Lille is being shown live on Canal+ in France, which is available to live stream with Canal+ here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Lille and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

