NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 14, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo shoots under pressure from Nottingham Forest's captain Ryan Yates during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool are at the City Ground to meet a high-flying Nottingham Forest, aiming to establish a nine-point gap at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the City Ground is 8pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Watch Forest vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Miguel, Boly, Morato, Moreno, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Awoniyi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below:

