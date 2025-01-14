Liverpool are at the City Ground to meet a high-flying Nottingham Forest, aiming to establish a nine-point gap at the top. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the City Ground is 8pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Watch Forest vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Miguel, Boly, Morato, Moreno, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Awoniyi

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota

Our coverage updates automatically below: