Liverpool visit Nottingham Forest in an 8pm kickoff knowing they are the only side to inflict defeat on them in the Premier League so far. Here’s how to watch.

It has become a running joke – not to the head coach himself – that the 1-0 loss to Forest back in September is never far from Arne Slot‘s mind.

Tuesday night brings an opportunity to respond, and both sides’ remarkable form in the months between has positioned this late kickoff as an unlikely title clash.

Liverpool head to the City Ground six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s upwardly mobile Forest can reduce that deficit with another win.

It is poised to be a much-watch!

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, midday in Los Angeles, 7am (Wednesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

Listings for Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool around the world can be found on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

