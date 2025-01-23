Liverpool midfielder Alvin Ayman, who joined the U18s squad after a £1.5 million move from Wolves over the summer, has signed his first professional contract.

Ayman was one of two new arrivals in the U18s ranks in the summer, making the switch from Wolves around the same time as Rio Ngumoha‘s transfer from Chelsea.

While Ngumoha has been fast-tracked with regular involvement in first-team training and a debut in the FA Cup, Ayman’s first months on Merseyside have come at a steadier pace.

But Liverpool have now confirmed the 17-year-old has put pen to paper on a professional contract, expected to tie him to the club until 2028.

It serves as a natural progression for the teenager, with clubs only able to offer professional deals once players turn 17 – which explains why Ngumoha is yet to be announced on similar terms.

Ayman, who was born in England but has Egyptian heritage through his father, has been limited to three appearances so far this season having been sidelined with a lengthy injury.

He has recently rejoined training with the U18s and the hope is that he will be involved on matchdays in the coming weeks.

Though also capable of playing at centre-back, Ayman is a natural midfielder who appears most adept as a box-to-box player, and he caught the eye in pre-season during a 6-1 thrashing of a Robbie Fowler Academy side.

Prior to his move to Merseyside, he had already debuted for Wolves U21s and even travelled with their first team for a 5-1 loss to Man City in the Premier League last May.

Liverpool will be hoping Ayman can find his feet following his recovery from injury and begin to catch the eye on the pitch with the U18s.

From there a development through the ranks will be targeted, perhaps with a view to debuting for the U21s before the campaign reaches its conclusion.