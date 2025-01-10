The opportunity for mass rotation is upon us as Liverpool meet League Two’s Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, but just how many will Arne Slot rest?

Despite naming a strong starting lineup in midweek, a controversial goal inflicted the first defeat of 2025 and that side will have to wait to put it right as we turn to yet another competition.

The visit of Accrington Stanley, who sit 19th in League Two, represents a chance for several players to get a rare start while other first-team regulars sit this one out.

All eyes will be on Slot’s team sheet prior to kickoff, and here’s a look at how he could set Liverpool up for the third-round clash.

Team News

There was a positive update from Slot on two of his senior players on the eve of the clash:

Dominik Szoboszlai trained with U21s on Thursday, he’s in contention

Jarell Quansah is expected to be available after illness at Spurs

Tyler Morton a doubt with rolled ankle; Joe Gomez still sidelined

Slot: “Every game is a chance for every player to get playing time”

Liverpool’s XI vs. Accrington Stanley

There are a number of names you sense are all but guaranteed to be involved and that includes Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

The latter is suspended for Tuesday’s league trip to Nottingham Forest and thus this is the ideal fixture to utilise him in having only played 60 minutes across the last three games.

If all is well with Quansah, he will be a shoo-in to start at the back and could partner 18-year-old Amara Nallo in the heart of defence, who would be making his Liverpool debut.

Ibrahima Konate only played the final 10 minutes in midweek but there is no need to risk him nor Virgil van Dijk when other options are available.

Trey Nyoni was last turned to at Southampton in the League Cup and this is a prime opportunity for senior minutes, as it will be for Federico Chiesa who has not played at Anfield since September 25:

Kelleher returns to XI as Bradley starts second game in a week

Nallo to make senior LFC debut, Robertson to be experienced head

Endo starts as deep-lying midfielder, joined by Elliott and Nyoni

Chiesa to make second start alongside Diaz and Nunez

That makes for nine changes from midweek and looks like this:

Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Nallo, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Nyoni; Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

As two games in 62 hours may prove too much for Conor Bradley after six weeks out with a hamstring injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold could instead start with a pre-planned substitution in mind.

Meanwhile, if Nallo is overlooked, Endo must be the next option to turn to at centre-back – as he was at Spurs – and that would leave Morton to slot into midfield if passed fit.

There is certainly an argument for Szoboszlai to start having sat out the last three games due to illness and suspension, allowing him to find rhythm before Tuesday’s important league match.

Finally, we could see Nunez shift to the left wing to allow 18-year-old Jayden Danns to lead the line before a potential loan switch for the remainder of the season:

Alexander-Arnold and Endo start in defence, alongside Quansah and Tsimikas

Morton as the No. 6 as Szoboszlai marks his return after three games out

Danns to lead the line in his second appearance of 2024/25

Those tweaks would see the Reds line up as follows:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; Morton, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Chiesa, Nunez, Danns

There are several options in each department for Slot to turn to without having to utilise his first-team regulars, and he cannot forgo the chance to hand out minutes to those on the fringe.

This an important selection to get right with a vital trip to Forest on Tuesday, which is one of a further five games remaining on the schedule this month.