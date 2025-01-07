Liverpool can take a meaningful step towards a place in the League Cup final with a strong result at Tottenham on Wednesday, but how will Arne Slot set up his side?

The disappointment over Sunday’s result and performance still lingers, but the first leg of the League Cup semi-final comes at the right time to shift our focus elsewhere.

The trip to north London comes three days after the draw to Man United and less than three days before Accrington Stanley visit in the FA Cup, a match that will see mass rotation.

Thus, with opportunities coming for those on the fringe at Saturday lunchtime, is it hard to see Slot name anything other than a strong XI?

Team News

Slot was keeping his cards close to his chest when it came to team selection, but he did cast doubt over one key midfielder:

Dominik Szoboszlai still in doubt due to illness

No confirmation on Caoimhin Kelleher starting over Alisson

Joe Gomez will be “back in a few weeks”

Squad had recovery on Monday and back in training on Tuesday

Liverpool’s XI vs. Spurs

There are a lot of ways Slot could set up his side as he kept his options open by saying: “We might play a few players who haven’t played all the games and we might play a few players who have played all the games.”

That does not make it that easy to predict how he will approach the tie, but you sense he will lean towards naming a strong XI to create a strong foundation for the second leg.

Despite the wishes of many, Trent Alexander-Arnold could well be retained as Bradley only returned from a six-week layoff on Sunday, and it may prove too early to start.

Jarell Quansah can help Ibrahima Konate ease back into the side by taking his place, while Kostas Tsimikas has earned his chance in light of Andy Robertson‘s recent struggles.

An unchanged midfield is not out of the question as Szoboszlai continues to struggle with illness, while Jota is surely fit to make his first start since October:

Kelleher returns for ‘his’ competition

Alexander-Arnold retained as Quansah and Tsimikas start

Jota finally in XI alongside Salah and Gakpo

That’s four changes from Sunday it would look like this:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Alisson, however, could be set to make his first League Cup start since 2021/22 after Slot refused to confirm Kelleher’s role for the match.

It would maintain some consistency at the back as if Liverpool are confident Bradley can start then it may be good to take Alexander-Arnold out of the spotlight, that would represent three defensive changes.

Further up the pitch, Harvey Elliott could assume the role as the attacking midfielder to sit behind the forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz who ran amok in this fixture last time out.

Alisson retained over Kelleher

Bradley replaces Alexander-Arnold at right-back

Elliott handed second start of the season

Those tweaks would see the Reds line up as follows:

Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

With barely 62 hours between this semi-final leg and the FA Cup fixture on Saturday, it does make more sense for Slot to name a strong side against Tottenham before rotating on the weekend.

Liverpool are in a healthy position and there are ample options for Slot, who will be eager to ensure the evening is a positive one so we can quickly move on from last weekend.