Though Liverpool ended up only signing Federico Chiesa last summer, they did show interest in transfers for other players, including Nico Williams.

From the outside looking in, Liverpool had a quiet summer window as sporting director Richard Hughes and head coach Arne Slot settled into their new roles.

However, behind the scenes, the club were active in sounding out deals for players, one of whom was Athletic Bilbao’s Williams.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic, Liverpool “looked into the viability of a deal last summer” for Williams.

Of course, the move didn’t happen, which could have been partly down to his £50 million release clause that fluctuates with inflation.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the winger, reported Ornstein who added: “Mikel Arteta would like to sign Williams in this window but the finances involved make it highly unlikely.”

With Williams not agitating to leave Athletic Club in January, it would take a big sum to force a move from a club that considers him a prized asset, especially given their ‘Basque only’ player policy.

Bilbao is a city in the proud northern region, the Basque Country. Only players of the area’s heritage or those who have come through an academy in the region are allowed to play for the club.

Who is Nico Williams?

Not to be confused with brother and teammate Inaki Williams, Nico is a 22-year-old winger who signed a three-year contract extension, in December 2023, that could keep him at Athletic Club until 2027.

As a right-footed, predominantly left-sided winger this season, a bid from Liverpool would appear to make little sense on the surface, given the Reds’ quality in that position already.

However, there is more to Williams’ game than just being a winger who can cut inside onto his stronger foot.

While he has tended to feature on the left this campaign, during his young career the Spain international has actually played more games on the right, showcasing his versatility which could be crucial for an incoming Slot player.

Originally from Pamplona, Williams came through the Athletic Club academy and made his debut as an 18-year-old under coach Marcelino.

While he is known as an extremely talented winger who can beat his man with ease, his goal tallies over the last few years haven’t perhaps been as high as fans would want from an attacking signing.

Last season, he netted eight goals in 37 appearances, and this time around he has two goals in 24 matches so far.

He does, though, set up lots. Across the 2023/24 season he managed 19 assists and he has five this campaign.

As a youngster, Williams still has plenty of time to improve in front of goal and he would no doubt bring excitement to Liverpool’s attack.

However, unless he were to be viewed as a long-term replacement for Salah, which is unlikely given his stronger right foot, buying a more natural striker might be a better use of Liverpool’s funds.