Liverpool are claimed to have made contact over a possible deal for Nurnberg’s on-loan Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, who could join as early as this month.

It is clear that Liverpool are considering their options this month, seemingly with regards their front line, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Antoine Semenyo both linked.

Another name to emerge on the radar is that of Tzimas, who is currently on loan at 2.Bundesliga side Nurnberg from parent club PAOK.

Tzimas, who only turned 19 earlier this month, has scored eight goals and laid on two assists in 15 appearances for the German outfit, coached by legendary former striker Miroslav Klose.

According to Sky Germany, that has attracted the interest of Liverpool, who are claimed to have now made contact with both Nurnberg and the player’s camp.

The reason they would open talks with Nurnberg, rather than PAOK, is that they hold a purchase clause worth €18 million (£15.1m) and intend to activate that with a view to a sale.

?? FC Liverpool have started talks with 1. FC Nürnberg about a summer transfer for Stefanos #Tzimas. There was a phone call a few days ago.#LFC have also spoken to the player’s camp. The 19y/o striker is regarded as one of the brightest forward talents in Greece, having… pic.twitter.com/wfUPmWNc3H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 13, 2025

However, while it has been suggested that Liverpool would look to sign Tzimas in the January transfer window, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that Nurnberg want to sell in the summer.

Their price is set at €25 million (£21m), which resembles a tidy profit on their potential outlay and also the most any club would have paid for a Greek player in history.

Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa and “many Bundesliga clubs” have been informed of the conditions of a possible deal, but it appears as though Liverpool have taken the initiative.

Plettenberg claims a phone call was held last week to establish interest in Tzimas, who would likely be open to a move to Anfield.

Tzimas is a 6′ striker capable of driving at defences with the ball at his feet or peel off the shoulder of defenders with dangerous runs, and has shown an impressive array of finishes for PAOK and Nurnberg.

He is yet to be capped by the Greece national team but it is only a matter of time before his joins Kostas Tsimikas at international level.

There will, of course, remain doubts over the legitimacy of reports linking Liverpool with Tzimas, with it often the case that agents and clubs will tout the Reds as suitors in order to generate wider interest.

But it is a story worth keeping an eye on, particularly given the uncertainty around Darwin Nunez‘s long-term future.