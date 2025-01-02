It was a transformational year for Liverpool in 2024, but it also ended with a new club record for the most goals scored in a calendar year.

One trophy, two managers and the most goals to celebrate in club history – 2024 was quite the year for Liverpool Football Club.

The 5-0 rout over West Ham ended the year on a high, but it also ensured the club ended 2024 with a total of 144 goals across all competitions.

As per the trusted LFCHistory, the tally broke the club record which has stood since 1982 when 142 official goals were scored.

Liverpool FC scored astonishing 144 goals in all official games, all competitions in 2024. This is the most the Reds have ever scored in a calendar year. Their previous record was 142 in 1982.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side was responsible for 76 of the 144 goals, while Arne Slot oversaw a further 68 in his first five months at the helm across a combined 57 games.

You will not be surprised to learn that Mohamed Salah was the highest goalscorer throughout the calendar year as he signed off with 29 to his name.

Salah could’ve had more had he not played at the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year and then succumbed to an injury that kept him out of a further seven club matches.

Luis Diaz (20 goals), Cody Gakpo (20), Darwin Nunez (14) and Diogo Jota (12) closed out the top five to see each of the Reds’ forwards sign off with double digits.

In 1982, it was Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan who led the way with 38, 24 and 18 goals respectively.

With the Reds to compete in four competitions from January, Slot will be eager to see his side maintain their lethal touch in front of goal to make his first season and 2025 one to truly remember.