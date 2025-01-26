Liverpool U21s were without a number of players who could depart before the end of the transfer window as they lost 2-0 away to Tottenham on Sunday.

Tottenham U21s 2-0 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

January 26, 2025

Goals: Kyerematen 81′, Irow 84′

After two heavy defeats to start the year – 3-1 to Sparta Prague and then 5-0 to West Brom – the young Reds headed to Stevenage to face their Spurs counterparts.

Coach Barry Lewtas was without Tyler Morton, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns due to first-team involvement, while Kaide Gordon, James Norris, James Balagizi and Lee Jonas all missed out ahead of possible transfers.

Dominic Corness was still part of the squad, however, with there seemingly no move in the offing for the 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Yverdon-Sport in Switzerland.

A side littered with high-potential talents took to the field, though, with Amara Nallo captaining the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty.

While Spurs appeared in the ascendency in a quiet first half that ended with the scores even, Liverpool still had chances to break the deadlock, including a headed effort from defender Wellity Lucky which trailed unfortunately wide.

Harvey Davies – another who could be considered for a loan move this window – was required to keep things level around the hour mark, the goalkeeper producing a strong stop to keep out winger Yusuf Akhamrich.

Liverpool went close to opening the scoring themselves, only to then concede twice in quick succession as Rio Kyerematen and Oliver Irow found the back of the net.

It was a familiar result for Lewtas’ side of late, who are now without a win in six games and have lost their last three, but it comes at the time of a reshuffle for the young Reds.

With deadline day not until February 3 – a week on Monday – deals could be expected for the likes of Gordon, Norris, Balagizi and Davies, while Corness’ future remains unclear following the departure of Tom Hill to Harrogate.

No concrete interest is known at this stage, but it seems unfeasible for most of those older players to stay at Liverpool for the rest of the season with others in need of a step up from the U18s.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya (Miles 85′), Lucky, Nallo, Davidson; Laffey (Corness 63′), Pilling, Morrison; Kone-Doherty, Ngumoha (Figueroa 76′), Young (Pinnington 85′)

Subs not used: Misciur

Next match: Southampton (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday, February 7, 7pm (GMT)