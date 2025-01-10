Liverpool host League Two side Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with 86 places separating the two teams in the Football League.

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley

FA Cup Third Round | Anfield

January 11, 2025 | 12.15pm (GMT)

The Reds were beaten 1-0 at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek as an iffy run of form continues, and it’s now time to focus on the FA Cup.

Fourth-tier Accrington Stanley make the trip to Anfield for a special day in their history this weekend, looking to produce one of the biggest shocks ever in the competition.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Liverpool’s cup clash.

1. How are Accrington Stanley faring?

While the Reds sit top of the Premier League, their weekend opponents are more concerned about being in the National League next season.

Accrington Stanley are 19th in League Two, winning just six of their 23 matches and hovering five points clear of the relegation zone.

That said, John Doolan’s side have won their last two games, showing signs of improvement to head to Anfield with some confidence.

Accrington Stanley saw off Rushall Olympic and Swindon to reach the third round.

2. No replay for second-ever meeting

Saturday’s game will only be the second time that Liverpool and Accrington Stanley have ever met, with the Reds winning 2-0 in the FA Cup third round back in 1956.

For the ‘Owd Reds, this is an occasion that will last a lifetime in their supporters’ minds as they make the 46-mile trip to one of the most famous stadiums in world football.

Incidentally, there are no longer replays in the FA Cup, which will no doubt be a relief to top-level managers and players in terms of the workload in the modern game.

That will mean extra time and penalties on Saturday if there is no winner after 90 minutes.

3. Who’s missing for Liverpool?

Joe Gomez is definitely out with a hamstring issue, with his return still a few weeks away, and Tyler Morton is also a doubt with an ankle problem.

Jarell Quansah was forced off for Liverpool at Spurs because of illness, but he is expected to be available to Slot.

Dominik Szoboszlai has missed the last two games for the same reason, but he is fighting to be in contention having trained with the under-21s on Thursday.

4. At least 9 changes for the Reds?

Slot is sure to make many changes to his team, especially with a crucial trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next Tuesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to replace Alisson in goal, but it remains to be seen if Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas will continue at full-back.

Youngsters such as Amara Nallo, Trey Nyoni and Jayden Danns will all be pushing to start, but expect to see plenty of experienced players involved, too.

One of those should be Federico Chiesa, as he desperately looks to spark his Liverpool career into life.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Nallo, Robertson; Endo, Nyoni, Elliott; Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez.

5. Accrington Stanley’s key men

Liverpool have world-class names in their squad, but Accrington Stanley have key players in their own right.

One such figure is attacking midfielder Shaun Whalley, who has scored six goals and registered four assists in League Two this season.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool academy product Liam Coyle is an important squad player for Stanley, making 19 appearances in all competitions in 2024/25.

The 25-year-old midfielder departed Anfield in 2021 after injury problems, failing to represent the senior team.

6. Slot reveals rotation plans

Speaking ahead of the game, Slot discussed his team selection this weekend and all but confirmed that changes would be made:

“One of the most important things you can do is give players some rest once in a while when it is possible. “Then you always wonder to yourself if they have been in need of a few days off, which has happened many more times this season where afterwards we did have the result. “You always wonder, you always try to look back and reflect on the game. What have we done? Could we have done better? […] “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play, and this one as well. “We know we can use these players in every single game and also the one we have on Saturday.”

There couldn’t be a better game for Liverpool to make alternations in, but the visitors must not be taken for granted.

7. A touching reunion for Trent

Accrington Stanley boss Doolan has history with Liverpool, working with a young Trent Alexander-Arnold during his time as an academy coach.

Speaking about his reunion with Liverpool’s vice-captain, Doonan reflected on his ability even back then.

“I looked after Trent when he was six and seven, which he probably won’t remember, but his mum, Diane, might, I spoke to her quite a lot,” Doolan said.

“He was a centre-forward and you could see the ability he had then, scoring with both feet, could just glide past people. You could see he was an outstanding talent, even back then.

[…]

“It would be nice if he does remember but it would be nice to see Diane and catch up with her as well.”

8. Did You Know?

Liverpool have only been knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage once in the past 14 years.

That occurred back in January 2019, when Wolves got the better of the Reds, winning 2-1 at Molineux.

It was a much-changed Liverpool side that featured a 17-year-old Curtis Jones in the starting lineup, however, showing where Jurgen Klopp‘s priorities lay.

Highly-rated 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever also came off the bench to make his Liverpool debut – remember him?

9. Lewis Smith takes charge

Lewis Smith has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s match, taking charge of Liverpool for the first time in his career.

He is a newcomer at this level, only becoming a Premier League official last year, overseeing four matches in the competition this season.

Smith’s assistants are Richard West and Andrew Fox, while Zac Kennard-Kettle is the fourth official. There is no VAR in place for this tie.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Accrington Stanley is live on ITV1 from 11.30am (GMT), with kickoff at 12.15pm.

This Is Anfield‘s matchday live blog will be running from 11.30am, too, with Harry McMullen keeping you company bright and early.

Come on you Reds!