Well-oiled Liverpool meet a Man United side in relegation form on Sunday as Arne Slot‘s men aim to maintain their gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool vs. Man United

Premier League (19) | Anfield

January 5, 2024 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 23 games across all competitions and on Sunday meet a Man United side coming off the back of four consecutive defeats.

Reds fans will be the first to tell you that nothing can be taken for granted in this fixture, but Slot certainly has his side primed for another positive result.

Here are 10 things you need to know ahead of the league meeting.

1. Ibou and Bradley return to training

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley have missed the last eight games due to injury but made an important step on Friday by returning to team training.

“The next step is always how do you handle team sessions,” Slot said, eluding to the fact the pair are unlikely to be involved on Sunday as they build themselves back up after more than a month out.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, is a guaranteed absentee after his hamstring injury at West Ham, with Slot confirming the defender will be “out for a few weeks” at least.

Thankfully, there were no other injuries or illnesses to report on Friday.

2. Duo return to Amorim’s squad

This is the first time Liverpool will face off against Ruben Amorim’s Man United, who will welcome back Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes from their respective suspensions.

Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw will miss out due to injury, while Marcus Rashford is not expected to keep his place in the squad due to illness.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jonny Evans was missing from United’s squad in their Monday night defeat to Newcastle and is questionable to return.

Possible United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Fernandes; Hojlund

3. Top vs. relegation form

To say the two teams head into this game in contrasting form is putting it lightly.

While the Reds sit at the top of the table, Man United are moving ever closer to the relegation zone. In the last six league games, United have the second-worst record with just three points.

They have scored just four goals in that time and conceded 13. Liverpool, meanwhile, have added 14 points to their tally in that same period – second-best in the league behind only Forest.

“It is a bit embarrassing to be Manchester United coach and to lose a lot of games,” Amorim said after the most recent defeat having conceded his side are in relegation contention.

4. Who could start for Liverpool?

It is unusual to have a week between games during this part of the season, but it afforded Slot the chance to give his players a few days off over the New Year period.

They should, therefore, all return feeling fresh and thus it would not be a surprise if only two changes were made.

Gomez is an enforced one as Jarell Quansah takes his place, while Dominik Szoboszlai‘s return from suspension means he is likely to take over from Curtis Jones in midfield.

It remains to be seen if Diogo Jota is ready to start a match having played a maximum spell of 30 minutes since marking his return from a rib injury.

Possible Reds XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. 4 Reds still at suspension risk

Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Konate are all on four yellow cards heading into the clash, meaning they are a caution away from a one-match suspension.

Konate is unlikely to be involved but if referee Michael Oliver shows a caution to any of the abovementioned players, they will miss the trip to Nottingham Forest on January 14.

Premier League rules stipulate players who receive a total of five yellow cards up to and including the first 19 games will be given a one-match suspension, with the threshold only reset after this match.

Stay under Oliver’s radar, lads!

6. Trent is “fully committed”

There was an obvious line of questioning for Slot ahead of this fixture after Trent Alexander-Arnold was subject to a bid from Real Madrid, and the Reds boss quickly dismissed speculation:

“I can tell you that he’s playing on Sunday. “And hopefully he brings the same performance that he’s brought for the last half-year. […] “I see him on the training ground every day, working his ass off. “He’s fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday – if they don’t tell me he’s sick, but I don’t expect him to be.”

7. Ticket price protest expected

Liverpool and Man United fans are expected to unite in a protest against rising ticket prices before the match in a show of solidarity with the FSA’s #StopExploitingLoyalty campaign.

A protest was also held before the visit of Man City last month and this is another nod to how vital supporters are to keeping those in boardrooms in check.

8. Did you know?

Man United have not scored in the last 507 minutes of league football at Anfield, that amounts to eight hours and 27 minutes.

Jesse Lingard was the last player to net for United in a 3-1 defeat in December 2018 – incredibly, that is their only goal in the last 12 hours and 12 minutes of football at Anfield.

Clean sheets have not been as prevalent in recent weeks but surely Alisson and Co. can extend United’s misery on Sunday.

9. United aren’t pleased with this ref

Michael Oliver will be in charge of the fixture at Anfield, with Chris Kavanagh on VAR while Craig Pawson acts as fourth official.

The appointment of Oliver has not gone down well among United fans, who have recent history with him after his incorrect VAR intervention at West Ham led to a penalty and subsequent defeat.

In this fixture last season, he sent off Diogo Dalot for two yellow card offences late in the goalless draw.

Liverpool, however, have never won this fixture when Oliver is in charge (0/5). Surely that changes!

10. How to watch & follow along with TIA

Liverpool vs. Man United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage starting from 3.30pm (GMT).

If you prefer not to hear the weird noises that Gary Neville makes, follow along with our live blog – Harry McMullen will be keeping you up to date and entertained from 3.45pm.

Into these, Reds!