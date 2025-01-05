Liverpool vs. Man United is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned, but authorities will hold another meeting later on Sunday before a final decision.

For the second time this season the Reds are facing postponement of a high-profile fixture, with the visit of Man United on Sunday under review.

With heavy snow falling on Merseyside on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, there are understandable safety concerns for fans attending Anfield.

• READ: Liverpool vs. Man United: Photos show snow around Anfield

A meeting was held with Liverpool City Council’s ground safety advisory group at 9am – and the decision has been made to schedule another for midday before a final call is made.

Liverpool’s statement explains: “At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

“A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions.

“We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

The possibility of Sunday’s fixture being postponed comes just a month after the Merseyside derby was called off due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

A new date is yet to be confirmed for Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park, though the expectation is that it will be held on February 11, with announcement delayed until progress to the last 16 of the Champions League is guaranteed.

But adding at least one more rescheduled date to the fixture list – with the potential that the trip to Aston Villa in mid-March is also moved if the Reds reach the Carabao Cup final – would create a pileup.

Nevertheless, the safety of those planning to travel to Anfield on Sunday is paramount, with a final decision likely around 12.30pm.