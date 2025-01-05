With Liverpool vs. Man United supposed to be taking place at 4.30pm (GMT), there is some doubt over whether the game will go ahead due to overnight snowfall in the north west.

Snow fell in the early hours of Sunday morning on Merseyside, leading to some beautiful pictures of Anfield in the snow.

However, the weather has also had adverse affects on travel around area and Greater Manchester.

While the snow in Liverpool will likely be cleared in advance of kick-off, meaning locals going to the game should have few problems, the trouble lies with travelling fans.

Anfield at the moment pic.twitter.com/8yNazia5O5 — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) January 5, 2025

The safety group, made up of Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and the two clubs, who decide whether the game will be played or not, met at 9am. Their main factor of consideration should be the safe travel of those going to the match.

The group decided to defer a decision until another meeting at 11.45am.

It is understood that staff at Anfield are working as normal this morning.

Due to disruption, there are no trains running in or out of Liverpool Lime Street until 12pm. The roads around Liverpool have been gritted, though, and buses are on.

roads cleared of nothing else x pic.twitter.com/PfU9hXlq21 — Karen# (@KanwardLfc) January 5, 2025

Here was the snow in Liverpool 4 at 8.40am:

Snow update this morning in Anfield, would say close to 6 inches has stuck. Currently not snowing but still saying due more till into 11am this morning. Believe Merseyrail has some cancellations, definitely keep an eye on what the club says and any travel info!#LFC #LIVMUN https://t.co/sWLj0icUOc pic.twitter.com/TZLvqb3Vbh — Courtney Neary (@Courtney_Neary) January 5, 2025

It is worth noting Taggy’s comment is just opinion:

Snow is about 2inches.

It rains a little, but very cold rain.

My money is on postponement. Meeting at 9 I've been told. pic.twitter.com/VjsnwEDxo4 — Taggy’s (@taggysbar) January 5, 2025

? The weather situation in Liverpool city centre at 8:30am. There is snow but it looks to have stopped for now. pic.twitter.com/ut8zbx28Cx — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 5, 2025

Liverpool also had their fixture against Everton postponed on December 7, when severe winds caused danger to the public on Merseyside.