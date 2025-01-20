➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
2EM6GBM LILLE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 18: Jonathan David of LOSC Lille during the UEFA Europa League match between Lille OSC and Ajax at Stade Pierre Mauroy on Feb

Liverpool’s Champions League opponents Lille now unbeaten in 20 matches

Lille prepared for their trip to Liverpool with a 2-1 victory at home to Nice in Ligue 1, taking them third in the table.

The Reds are still in high spirits after their memorable late 2-0 win away to Brentford on Saturday, on a tense Premier League afternoon.

There have been a run of hugely important and awkward league assignments for Liverpool of late, so they may welcome their next fixture.

On Tuesday evening, Lille head to Anfield for the penultimate game in the group stage, but the pressure is off for Arne Slot‘s side.

Liverpool already have more than one foot in the knockout stages, so this will allow the head coach to make changes to his personnel.

General UEFA Champions League logo is seen inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between LOSC Lille and Juventus at Stade Pierre Mauroy on November 05, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

For Lille, it is a crucial match, though, with the French outfit sitting eighth in the Champions League table, in the last of the automatic qualification places.

Bruno Genesio’s side warmed up for their trip to Anfield with a 2-1 victory over Nice on Friday evening, despite falling behind.

Goals from Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Bafode Diakite turned the game on its head in the second half, however, earning Lille an invaluable three points.

There was an assist for star striker Jonathan David, who has been loosely linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Canadian scoring 17 times this season.

The win means that Lille are third in Ligue 1, behind leaders PSG and second-place Marseille, but they trail the former by 14 points.

They are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions – 14 league matches – not suffering defeat since all the way back in the middle of September.

Lille have also won their last two Champions League matches, winning 3-2 at home to Sturm Graz last time around, as well as triumphing 2-1 away to Bologna.

This all means Liverpool will be taking on a side in good form – one who could pose a threat to their 100 percent record in the Champions League this season.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025