Lille prepared for their trip to Liverpool with a 2-1 victory at home to Nice in Ligue 1, taking them third in the table.

The Reds are still in high spirits after their memorable late 2-0 win away to Brentford on Saturday, on a tense Premier League afternoon.

There have been a run of hugely important and awkward league assignments for Liverpool of late, so they may welcome their next fixture.

On Tuesday evening, Lille head to Anfield for the penultimate game in the group stage, but the pressure is off for Arne Slot‘s side.

Liverpool already have more than one foot in the knockout stages, so this will allow the head coach to make changes to his personnel.

For Lille, it is a crucial match, though, with the French outfit sitting eighth in the Champions League table, in the last of the automatic qualification places.

Bruno Genesio’s side warmed up for their trip to Anfield with a 2-1 victory over Nice on Friday evening, despite falling behind.

Goals from Hakon Arnar Haraldsson and Bafode Diakite turned the game on its head in the second half, however, earning Lille an invaluable three points.

There was an assist for star striker Jonathan David, who has been loosely linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Canadian scoring 17 times this season.

The win means that Lille are third in Ligue 1, behind leaders PSG and second-place Marseille, but they trail the former by 14 points.

They are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions – 14 league matches – not suffering defeat since all the way back in the middle of September.

Lille have also won their last two Champions League matches, winning 3-2 at home to Sturm Graz last time around, as well as triumphing 2-1 away to Bologna.

This all means Liverpool will be taking on a side in good form – one who could pose a threat to their 100 percent record in the Champions League this season.