Man United fans fume as “attention-hungry” referee confirmed vs. Liverpool

Liverpool and Man United will clash on Sunday and the appointed referee for the occasion has not gone down well at the other end of the East Lancs Road.

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that Michael Oliver will referee Sunday’s fixture at Anfield, with Chris Kavanagh on VAR while Craig Pawson acts as fourth official.

Oliver has been widely considered one of the league’s best officials but both Liverpool and United will find faults with that after recent incidents.

For United, in particular, news of Oliver’s appointment has stirred up strong emotions after his incorrect VAR intervention at West Ham that led to a penalty, subsequent defeat and Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Last season, Oliver also sent off Diogo Dalot for two yellow card offences late in the match at Anfield – a ground where he also denied the Reds a penalty on Alexis Mac Allister against Man City.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst was vocal about Oliver’s appointment on X, saying: “The referee should be moot this weekend but beggars belief PGMOL have chosen Michael Oliver to officiate Liverpool vs #mufc.

“Oliver was on a power trip with Dalot’s red card at Anfield last season and responsible for one of the worst ever VAR interventions for West Ham‘s penalty against United.

“People at United have also expressed concerns about Oliver’s handling of Fernandes. Will be his first game refereeing United since February last year.”

It was not the only objection to the appointment…

Oliver has overseen a Man United match on 46 occasions throughout his career to date, with 18 victories and 16 defeats in that time – plus five sendings off for two yellow card offences.

His record for Liverpool, meanwhile, stands at 30 wins for the Reds and 14 defeats over 63 matches.

But perhaps it should be Liverpool who complain as Oliver’s previous five times refereeing this fixture has never resulted in a win for the Reds, with three draws and two victories in favour of United.

