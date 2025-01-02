Liverpool and Man United will clash on Sunday and the appointed referee for the occasion has not gone down well at the other end of the East Lancs Road.

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that Michael Oliver will referee Sunday’s fixture at Anfield, with Chris Kavanagh on VAR while Craig Pawson acts as fourth official.

Oliver has been widely considered one of the league’s best officials but both Liverpool and United will find faults with that after recent incidents.

For United, in particular, news of Oliver’s appointment has stirred up strong emotions after his incorrect VAR intervention at West Ham that led to a penalty, subsequent defeat and Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Last season, Oliver also sent off Diogo Dalot for two yellow card offences late in the match at Anfield – a ground where he also denied the Reds a penalty on Alexis Mac Allister against Man City.

The referee should be moot this weekend but beggars belief PGMOL have chosen Michael Oliver to officiate Liverpool vs #mufc. Oliver was on a power trip with Dalot’s red card at Anfield last season and responsible for one of the worst ever VAR interventions for West Ham’s penalty… — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 1, 2025

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst was vocal about Oliver’s appointment on X, saying: “The referee should be moot this weekend but beggars belief PGMOL have chosen Michael Oliver to officiate Liverpool vs #mufc.

“Oliver was on a power trip with Dalot’s red card at Anfield last season and responsible for one of the worst ever VAR interventions for West Ham‘s penalty against United.

“People at United have also expressed concerns about Oliver’s handling of Fernandes. Will be his first game refereeing United since February last year.”

It was not the only objection to the appointment…

It's a concern when Michael Oliver is a referee in any game against Manchester United. For some reason, he frequently gets obvious decisions wrong. — Blood Red United (@BloodRedUnited) January 1, 2025

That Michael Oliver's still allowed to be chosen for the biggest games in the Premier League is a disgrace, from Diogo Dalot's red card to his VAR intervention for the Matthijs de Ligt penalty vs West Ham. One of the most power hungry referees we've seen. pic.twitter.com/3KyiR9zfY9 https://t.co/BJYDpfucGH — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) January 1, 2025

So Liverpool are playing really well and are top of the league

We are relegation candidates and playing some of the worst utter dirge I have ever seen from a UTD side

Just to wipe out any suggestion of an upset they put the most corrupt official in charge.

Michael f**king Oliver — Jonathan ????????? (@jonmikesav8) January 2, 2025

The fact that Michael Oliver is still anywhere near Manchester United games in 2025 is a sign that Premier league FA doesn't care about how bias and corrupt their refs are.

Manchester United board should open a strong case against him..#MUFC pic.twitter.com/thuERbG8sE — AARONATION ? (@Aaron_Magook) January 2, 2025

Oliver's treatment of Fernandes is a DISGRACE! ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/2c04hR2fPn — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 2, 2025

As if United didn’t need any more reasons to simply not show up at Anfield on Sunday… They’ve only gone and put this attention-hungry clown in charge. ? pic.twitter.com/czzWkgjXSu — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) January 1, 2025

Micheal Oliver the referee on Sunday. I guess he will be awarding Pool a penalty within the first 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EjWklPQvU6 — Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) January 1, 2025

He’s an absolute clown and wants it be center of attention so they give him the high profile game of the weekend. The PGMOL are just asking for further criticism. — ???? ?????? (@CoachDooneyR90) January 1, 2025

Michael Oliver referring the utd pool game just says it all. The lad fucking hates United and does us over everytime he refs us. Leagues corrupt — mufclouis (@LouisConnell5) January 2, 2025

Last year Michael Oliver lost his head with his anti-United bias when he sent Dalot off for nothing. Two months ago while on VAR he invented a foul to force a penalty against United. Disgraceful from PGMOL, he shouldn’t be a referee, and he certainly should touch United matches. https://t.co/ZDnoU23KmM — Fruit Loop Connoisseur (@FreeToucanSam) January 1, 2025

As if Liverpool need any more help on Sunday, but the @premierleague assign Michael Oliver. Scandalous given his performance in that game last season and his ridiculous decisions against Utd over the years including this season — Phil Leckey (@phil_leckey) January 1, 2025

Oliver has overseen a Man United match on 46 occasions throughout his career to date, with 18 victories and 16 defeats in that time – plus five sendings off for two yellow card offences.

His record for Liverpool, meanwhile, stands at 30 wins for the Reds and 14 defeats over 63 matches.

But perhaps it should be Liverpool who complain as Oliver’s previous five times refereeing this fixture has never resulted in a win for the Reds, with three draws and two victories in favour of United.