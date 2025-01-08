Mohamed Salah has revealed why he would rather win the Premier League over the Champions League with Liverpool this season.

The 32-year-old has been a man on a mission since August, putting together one of the greatest half-seasons in Premier League history by a player.

Salah has 18 goals and 13 assists in just 19 appearances in the league, proving to be the catalyst for his side’s brilliance, and he is well on his way to a third PFA Player of the Year award.

No player has ever achieved that feat in the Premier League era, with Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Kevin De Bruyne the only other players to win it twice.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah explained that he would rather win the title over the Champions League because of failing to properly celebrate in front of fans in 2020.

“The first thing that was on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool,” Salah said.

“If you see my interviews in the last seven or eight years, I always say Champions League, but this is the first time I would say I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool.

“It’s probably because we didn’t celebrate the one we won in the way we wanted and also, coming back here too, it’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.

“That was the thing in my head.”

In truth, Salah’s opinion echoes that of many Liverpool supporters, who still feel robbed that they weren’t able to truly celebrate that title win four-and-a-half years ago.

It felt cruel that the Reds were robbed of such a special moment after a 30-year wait, so it would be extra-special this time around.

For Salah to favour the Premier League says a lot about his desire for a second title triumph at Liverpool, given the prestige of the Champions League.

Europe’s biggest competition is a huge target in its own right this season – the Reds are the current bookies’ favourites to win it – but the league surely takes precedence for fans and players alike.