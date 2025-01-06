➔ SUPPORT US
Mo Salah’s veiled post has fans fed up of contract “soap opera” threatening Liverpool’s season

Mohamed Salah‘s carefully selected photo for his latest social media post has triggered quite a response from fans, who are quickly growing tired of the contract fiasco.

We are only months away from seeing Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah become free agents, and the contract situation has grown into quite the alarming sideshow.

Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Man United was lacking in every department and his demeanour led many to sense that he doesn’t want to be here, which isn’t helped by his silence.

With no conclusion to the situation in sight for any of the out-of-contract trio, there is a growing frustration that is at odds with how we should be feeling with Arne Slot‘s side top of the league.

And Salah has now added to the debate after posting a single photo from Sunday’s draw across his social media platforms of only himself, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk in frame, with no caption:

The last thing Liverpool will want is for this distraction to affect the results on the pitch, but it is growing tiresome for many.

And now Salah’s post, understandably, has triggered a reaction among supporters:

This is the last thing Slot needed in his first season in charge, but he recently suggested it could help and not hinder his side as everyone is talking about contracts instead of results.

“Maybe it’s even helpful now you ask me,” Slot said. “If it is only about how great we are doing then maybe every week I have to have a meeting telling the players it is not perfect yet and we have to do better and now maybe it is also about different things [in the press].

“Not everyone is telling them how great they are, so sometimes that can help as well.

“But for me, it doesn’t distract at all, I think we get enough credit for the way we play and here in the building we don’t even talk about this [speculation].”

However Slot spins it, though, this situation needs to be resolved before it takes our silverware chances from under us.

