Mohamed Salah‘s carefully selected photo for his latest social media post has triggered quite a response from fans, who are quickly growing tired of the contract fiasco.

We are only months away from seeing Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah become free agents, and the contract situation has grown into quite the alarming sideshow.

Alexander-Arnold’s performance against Man United was lacking in every department and his demeanour led many to sense that he doesn’t want to be here, which isn’t helped by his silence.

With no conclusion to the situation in sight for any of the out-of-contract trio, there is a growing frustration that is at odds with how we should be feeling with Arne Slot‘s side top of the league.

And Salah has now added to the debate after posting a single photo from Sunday’s draw across his social media platforms of only himself, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk in frame, with no caption:

The last thing Liverpool will want is for this distraction to affect the results on the pitch, but it is growing tiresome for many.

And now Salah’s post, understandably, has triggered a reaction among supporters:

Contract situation is going to derail us isn’t it — L4 (@L4Kop10) January 6, 2025

So unbelievably bored of these vague guessing games. It’s all getting a bit too Coronation Street now. https://t.co/DrfGoalKKY — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) January 6, 2025

The contract situation for the three of them may eventually play its part in affecting results on the pitch if it isn't sorted soon. Three of our most important players being out of contract in a few months during a title run in is inexplicable negligence on the part of the club. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) January 6, 2025

Sorry to state the absolute obvious but this contract situation needs to be sorted ASAP. There is 100% something going on behind the scenes and it needs sorting pronto before it has an influence on our performances on the pitch. It could cost us the title ffs! https://t.co/TbB9cdC679 — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) January 6, 2025

Taking the shine off the season a tiny bit this bollocks. https://t.co/s4Z5Hg1o0X — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) January 6, 2025

I love Mo but this shit is boring. Sign or don't sign just fucking agree to something and let us know. This soap opera shite is helping no one and there is a title to be won. https://t.co/3DI6uZsPKu — CC (@LFCC95_) January 6, 2025

All this rubbish is not needed tbh. We’re in the middle of a title race , sign if you lots wanna sign and stop this guess works. We need full focus. — Rex Chocolate (@RexChibuzo_) January 6, 2025

Anyone else fed up with these over paid Pampers babies? As good as all three are, they are not bigger than the club. LFC won trophies before them and LFC will win trophies after them. Either sign or don't and move on. Stop posting these nonsense messages and stop talking. https://t.co/BJSWXslJ91 — Scouse Fred ?? (@theanfieldread) January 6, 2025

Too much of daily soap opera beginning to envelope the squad.

LFC was, and should always be about the TEAM.

It’s gonna blow up in our face if this drags on & on.

We’ve got a pivotal couple of months heading down the track.

And it’s gonna be a distraction. — tommy smith (@stnazaire42) January 6, 2025

Doesn't want to speak about contracts…. either drops a negative hint or cryptic pictures. All 3 and the club could easily put this to bed, strange how we where in a similar position last year and Klopp announced he was leaving… self sabotage https://t.co/fVJGDvDKcS — KennyConnor (@Kenny_connor3) January 6, 2025

This is the last thing Slot needed in his first season in charge, but he recently suggested it could help and not hinder his side as everyone is talking about contracts instead of results.

“Maybe it’s even helpful now you ask me,” Slot said. “If it is only about how great we are doing then maybe every week I have to have a meeting telling the players it is not perfect yet and we have to do better and now maybe it is also about different things [in the press].

“Not everyone is telling them how great they are, so sometimes that can help as well.

</p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p> </p> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Out of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah, how many do you think will sign a new contract?</h2> <ul> <li>All 3</li> <li>None</li> <li>2 stay, 1 leaves</li> <li>1 stays, 2 leave</li> </ul> </section> <p>

“But for me, it doesn’t distract at all, I think we get enough credit for the way we play and here in the building we don’t even talk about this [speculation].”

However Slot spins it, though, this situation needs to be resolved before it takes our silverware chances from under us.