Darwin Nunez was Liverpool’s hero away to Brentford on Saturday, with the Uruguayan setting an impressive goalscoring record in the process.

Reds supporters are still on cloud nine after the dramatic 2-0 victory in west London, on a day that felt pivotal in the title battle.

For so long, it felt like it was going to be a horribly frustrating afternoon, with Liverpool having 37 shots – the most ever recorded by an away team in the Premier League.

It was left to Nunez to be his side’s match-winner, however, silencing his doubters with two priceless goals in the dying moments.

Liverpool’s No.9 hasn’t enjoyed many better or more important moments in his Anfield career, and he proved his worth when others were toiling.

Nunez has a penchant for last-gasp heroics in a Reds shirt and one statistic sums this up perfectly.

Posting on X after the match, Opta’s Michael Reid revealed that the 25-year-old has scored the most-ever stoppage time winners away from home (three) in the Premier League.

No player in Premier League history has scored more 90th-minute winners away from home than Darwin Núñez (3). #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 18, 2025

The first came away to Newcastle last season, when his 93rd-minute strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for Liverpool, having also equalised shortly before.

Then there was the headed winner at Nottingham Forest last March to clinch a 1-0 triumph, which at the time felt every bit as big as the opener against Brentford on Saturday.

Should Liverpool go all the way and win the Premier League in May, this one will be the most significant.

Huge few months for Nunez

It’s hard to downplay the importance of these goals for Nunez, in terms of the confidence it could give him.

Liverpool badly need their striker to be firing on all cylinders, especially with doubts persisting over Luis Diaz in a central role and Diogo Jota‘s fitness.

Nunez has his faults, which is why some Reds fans wouldn’t be unhappy to see him leave this summer, but he has a cult status now.

Much like Divock Origi, he can frustrate in games but then produce at the most precious time imaginable, and Saturday’s heroics will only add to his legend.

That said, if Nunez wants to have a long-term future at Liverpool, he now has to start delivering consistently, both in terms of finishing and his all-round game.

The next few months are crucial for him.