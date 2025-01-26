Though Merseyside sources are insistent that Stefan Bajcetic will not be recalled from his loan at Salzburg, new claims from Spain suggest otherwise.

Bajcetic’s future has come into question this month following the sacking of Pepijn Lijnders as Salzburg head coach and a lack of minutes for the midfielder himself.

But despite previous reports that Liverpool were in talks over sending the 20-year-old to Real Betis for the second half of the season, The Athletic‘s James Pearce has insisted that was not planned.

Instead it has been stressed that the Reds were positive over Bajcetic’s progress at Salzburg and intend for him to stay in Austria for the entire campaign.

However, local Tenerife newspaper Atlantico Hoy now claim that Las Palmas are “in the process of closing” a deal to sign the Spain U21 international on loan.

Liverpool are said to be “looking favourably” on a switch to LaLiga, with “the next few days key to defining his fate.”

Celta Vigo – Bajcetic and his father Srdan’s former club – are also credited with an interest along with Real Betis, though it is unclear how reliable these reports are.

It would be strange for reports linking Bajcetic with switch of loan clubs to be baseless as there would be little for any party to gain from that.

The player is not a regular starter at Salzburg and appears unlikely to break into the lineup under new head coach Thomas Letsch.

Given there are sections of the Liverpool staff reportedly of the opinion that Bajcetic may have been more suited to Jurgen Klopp’s system than Arne Slot‘s, there is even a sense that his long-term future may lie away from Anfield.

Liverpool could be active over the next week in terms of outgoings, with a number of youngsters still needing their futures resolved.

While Bajcetic is already assured of another half-season in Salzburg at least, Tyler Morton may be allowed to leave and loans could be agreed for the likes of Kaide Gordon, James Norris, James Balagizi, Dominic Corness and Harvey Davies.

So far this month, the Reds have recalled Gordon, Calvin Ramsay and Marcelo Pitaluga while sending Ramsay back out to Kilmarnock and releasing Pitaluga to rejoin former club Fluminense.

Midfielder Tom Hill has joined League Two side Harrogate on a free transfer.