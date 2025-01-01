Constantine Hatzidakis, the assistant referee who elbowed Andy Robertson in the jaw in 2023, will this month run the line for his first Liverpool game since.

Hatzidakis was involved in an unbelievable exchange with Robertson at half-time in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in April 2023, which resulted in the linesman elbowing the left-back in the jaw.

The 40-year-old ultimately faced no punishment beyond being briefly pulled from duty by the PGMOL, though he has not been on the pitch with the Reds since.

In fact, in the past 21 months Hatzidakis has only been appointed three Liverpool fixtures – all as VAR and, incredibly, not short of controversy themselves.

But the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Tottenham on January 8 will mark his return to on-field duties for a Liverpool game for the first time since that draw at Anfield.

Stuart Attwell has been appointed referee for the tie with Hatzidakis and James Mainwaring his assistants and Tim Robinson fourth official.

Paul Tierney, who has been involved in a series of run-ins with Liverpool in recent years, will be on VAR assisted by Tim Wood.

It comes after Darren England, the VAR at the heart of Luis Diaz‘s farcical disallowed goal against Tottenham in September 2023, was back in the booth at Stockley Park for the 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

The PGMOL opted to take both England and Hatzidakis out of the firing line after their transgressions but have clearly seen fit to reintegrate the pair.

It is perhaps notable that they have done so not only following the departure of Jurgen Klopp, but also the dismissal of referee David Coote following his comments on the former Liverpool manager.

Klopp was understandably critical of a number of officials during his time in charge, which could make any reappointment more of an issue for the PGMOL, with replacement Arne Slot clearly more amenable.

Meanwhile, with Coote’s contract terminated in December there is a noticeable shortage of proven referees at the top level.

Liverpool will head to Tottenham in a week’s time, with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final falling only two-and-a-half weeks after the 6-3 victory at the same stadium in the Premier League.