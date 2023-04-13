Constantine Hatzidakis, the linesman who elbowed Andy Robertson in the jaw last Sunday, will face no further action after the FA reviewed all evidence of the incident.

A significant side story from the intense and chaotic draw against Arsenal last weekend was the incident between Robertson and linesman Hatzidakis.

Liverpool’s left-back received an elbow to the jaw at half-time after making an approach to the official, which subsequently saw the PGMOL pull Hatzidakis from duty.

The blame game took on many forms but the FA confirmed on Thursday evening that they will not be taking any “further action.”

The FA’s statement read: “We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action.

“Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL, as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances.”

On the matter, Hatzidakis said: “I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

“It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised. I look forward to returning to officiating matches.”

There is a sense for many that if this had been the other way around, the action would have been significantly more severe.

And while it is certainly correct that greater respect must be shown to officials across the board, in no circumstances is the reaction on Sunday an appropriate one.

An apology issued and the FA calls time to move on, as you were.