Liverpool were humbled by West Brom on Saturday, with few positives to find from their 5-0 home defeat despite Rio Ngumoha making his debut for the under-21s.

Liverpool U21s 0-5 West Brom U21s

Premier League 2, AXA Training Centre

January 18, 2025

Goals: Sule 14′ 86′, Cleary 38′ 47′, Kirton 94′

Barry Lewtas‘ side were looking to bounce back after losing 3-1 at home to Sparta Prague earlier in the week, but things didn’t pan out that way.

Liverpool’s starting lineup included some of the more established names who have played for the first team this season, including Trey Nyoni and Ngumoha.

In an unusual turn of events, the 16-year-old actually made his debut for the first team before featuring for the under-21s – he recently became the youngest starter in Reds history against Accrington Stanley.

He has, though, already made 13 appearances this campaign for the under-18s and under-19s.

In truth, Ngumoha was the only shining light for Liverpool for much of Saturday’s match against West Brom, showing glimpses of his attacking quality.

Deployed on the left wing, the teenager always looked a threat despite the opposition doubling up on him, with one great piece of work leading to Nyoni firing over.

West Brom cruised to victory, however, even though it was the Reds who came out of the traps fastest, enjoying more of the ball.

Baggies forward Eseosa Sule opened the scoring for the visitors, but it was a contentious moment as a Jayden Danns pass seemingly hit the arm of a West Brom player in the lead-up.

Reyes Cleary doubled the advantage shortly before half-time, then scored his second of the afternoon soon after the restart, putting West Brom out of sight.

Trent Kone-Doherty and Danns both tested goalkeeper Joe Wallis, and ultimately, it wasn’t meant to be Liverpool’s day.

Goals from Sule and Archie Kirton rubbed salt into Reds wounds late on, completing a 5-0 rout on a grim afternoon for Lewtas and his players.

The defeat leaves Liverpool sitting sixth in the Premier League 2 table – the fact that West Brom are languishing in 19th sums up what a poor result it was.

Next up is a trip to 23rd-place Tottenham next Sunday at 1pm as the Reds look to get back on track.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Mabaya (Miles 71′), Davidson, Lucky (Pinnington 83′), Nallo; Pilling, Kone-Doherty, Nyoni (Kelly 71′); Morrison, Danns (Young 60′), Ngumoha

Subs not used: Misciur

Next match: Tottenham (A) – PL 2 – Sunday, January 26, 1pm (GMT)