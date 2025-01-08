Liverpool travel to London to face Tottenham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Man United at the weekend.

In their way are a Tottenham team desperate for silverware after manager Ange Postecoglou piled pressure on himself by saying in September that he ‘always wins things in his second year’.

With no trophy since the League Cup in 2008, Tottenham‘s crowd will be up for the game but Liverpool know that if they can avoid defeat, they stand a very strong chance of going through in the second leg at Anfield.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream with Paramount here.

Canada Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Worldwide

