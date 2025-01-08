Liverpool face a tricky away test in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final up against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams
Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 and in the comments below.
Teams
Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke
Subs: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Johnson, werner, Lankshear
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments