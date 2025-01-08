➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 8, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Antonín Kinský during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Carabao Cup semi-final here!

Liverpool face a tricky away test in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final up against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 8pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Tonight’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 and in the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Dorrington, Reguilon, Olusesi, Moore, Min-Hyeok, Johnson, werner, Lankshear

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

