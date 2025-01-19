Harvey Elliott has described this Liverpool side as a “family,” as their team spirit once again shone through away to Brentford.

The Reds won 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, in the most dramatic victory of the season so far.

Darwin Nunez pounced twice in stoppage time for Liverpool, leading to scenes of delirium, both on the pitch and in the away end.

While Nunez’s cameo understandably made the headlines, Elliott was excellent in his own right, playing a part in the opening goal.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 21-year-old called this Liverpool outfit a “family,” as he basked in the glory of a priceless victory.

“I think it just sums up this team,” Elliott said.

“Everyone has so much love for one another. We’re not a team, we’re a family and whoever scores, whoever is playing, whoever is not playing, we’re all together as one and we want to do everything for the club.

“We have high ambitions this season and we all need to play a part, but as I said, whoever scores, it’s just an amazing feeling as a team.

“Celebrating with not only your teammates but your friends, people that you’re close with, it’s just great.

“He’s [Nunez] a great guy and his hunger and desire on the pitch, you can’t fault him – as you can see in each and every game.”

Elliott also opened up about his squad role, saying that he is always happy to contribute, even if it’s as a substitute.

“As I said, it’s a team game: whether you’re starting or on the bench, you need to be ready,” he added.

“It’s a matter of fact. You don’t know when you’re going to be called upon – it could be games, it could be each and every game you’re starting.

“We’re aiming for high ambitions this season and we need to do it all as a team.

“It’s just not 11 players constantly playing, everyone needs to be involved and so many people have influenced the game from the bench if they haven’t played and today’s one of them games.”

Elliott has every right to feel underused by Arne Slot this season, considering he has only featured for 53 minutes in the Premier League, not starting once in the competition.

On Saturday, he outlined his importance to the cause, threading a pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold, prior to him assisting Nunez, and then teeing-up his teammate for the second goal.

In fairness to Slot, finding a place in the team for Elliott is tough, considering Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are also strong No.10 options, but he lauded him for having a “big impact on both goals.”

Elliott has a massive part to play between now and the end of the season and deserves to be used more often.