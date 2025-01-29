Liverpool have a remarkable nine academy players in their squad to play PSV Eindhoven, with an additional five players involved who have already graduated to the first team.

Liverpool have already guaranteed their top-two finish in the Champions League league phase, leaving Arne Slot a chance to rest some of his key players.

The coach has taken full advantage of the opportunity, choosing to leave nine key men out of the travelling squad – Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

This has left plenty of room for youngsters to gain experience. Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton, who came through the Reds’ ranks, are all included.

In addition, nine current academy players could feature. Here is a brief rundown of each player:

Amara Nallo

Age: 18

Position: Centre-back

Already on the first-team radar, Amara Nallo has been installed as the main centre-back for Liverpool U21s this season as the likes of Carter Pinnington and Wellity Lucky rotate around him.

There has been an emphasis on the 18-year-old to lead the team from the heart of defence, including wearing the captain’s armband in the U19s’ 2-1 win over Bologna in the UEFA Youth League.

Nallo scored the winner that afternoon, with the addition of goals to his game complementing an accomplished skillset as a quick, strong and technically gifted centre-half.

Jayden Danns

Age: 19

Position: Striker

First team apps: 8

You should all know who Jayden Danns is, but it is always worth a recap of his early-career achievements.

The centre-forward possesses an innate goalscoring ability that has helped him net three times in just 110 minutes of senior football.

Slot has sought to include him more often since returning from injury in late November. He recently got 10 minutes off the bench against Ipswich in his first Premier League appearance of the season, as well as 20 minutes vs. Accrington Stanley.

Trey Nyoni

Age: 17

Position: Attacking midfielder

First team apps: 4

Having emerged as an early favourite under Slot in pre-season, Trey Nyoni impressed with his incisive passing and aesthetically pleasing technical ability.

He has already been on the bench eight times this season, coming on twice and gaining one further start, away at Southampton as the Reds won 2-1 in the League Cup.

With PSV and Plymouth both opportunities to get on the pitch, expect to see plenty more from Nyoni in the next couple of weeks.

James McConnell

Age: 20

Position: Midfielder

First team apps: 11

Albeit briefly, James McConnell became almost the forgotten man of Liverpool’s young cohort over the summer as he failed to feature in pre-season due to a long-term ankle injury that kept him out until November.

Now training consistently with the first team, the noise from Kirkby appears to indicate Slot is a fan and he may have even overtaken Tyler Morton in the pecking order.

As a combative player, able to play as a defensive midfielder or box-to-box player, there is no sign of McConnell leaving for pastures new any time soon.

Isaac Mabaya

Age: 20

Position: Right-back/Midfielder

Isaac Mabaya could actually be a senior international for Zimbabwe already, but the youngster rejected the call-up amid a series of injuries.

The 20-year-old’s career has so far been stunted by injuries that meant he played just five times in about two years before returning to action properly in October 2024.

A versatile player, he has been at Liverpool since he was six years old and made his name to first team coaches in 2022 with some impressive showings during that summer’s pre-season tour.

Kieran Morrison

Age: 18

Position: Attacking midfielder/Right-winger

Kieran Morrison is still only 18 years old but has long been earmarked as one of the stars of the academy.

Coaches within the youth setup have opted for a steady approach when tracking his progress, and it is only now – two seasons after he first broke through with the U18s – that he is considered a regular for the U21s.

He has taken on that increase in responsibility admirably, and coming up against bigger, more experienced defenders has required him to vary his attacks more, which is so far paying off.

James Norris

Age: 21

Position: Left-back

First team apps: 2

Academy staple James Norris spent last season on loan at Tranmere but has stayed at Liverpool this time around, spending most of his time with the under-21s but more recently joining the first team.

Should he come off the bench against PSV, it would be his first ‘real’ senior appearance, after featuring for youth sides in the cup clashes with Aston Villa (2019) and Shrewsbury (2022) when Jurgen Klopp‘s side were otherwise occupied.

Norris’ gritty, industrious brand of full-back play should make him a dependable option for Liverpool on the night.

Trent Kone-Doherty

Age: 18

Position: Left-winger

In August 2023, Trent Kone-Doherty was a surprise call-up to senior training before Liverpool’s 2-1 win away at Newcastle.

While his age meant he quickly was sent back to the academy, he has consistently been one of the most exciting names in the Reds’ youth teams.

A fleet-footed winger, blessed with pace and trickery, Kone-Doherty is a direct attacking outlet who has shown his eye for goal over the past 12 months.

Harvey Davies

Age: 21

Position: Goalkeeper

With Kelleher and Jaros also travelling, Harvey Davies almost certainly won’t get any game time against PSV, but it will be a good experience for the 21-year-old goalkeeper.

Davies had a relatively successful spell on loan at Crewe last season and has returned to Liverpool as a regular in training with new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte.

At 6’3″, Davies is an imposing presence between the posts and, while a career staring for Liverpool seems almost impossible given the Reds’ depth in that position, we should expect him to have a good career.