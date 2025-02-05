Andy Robertson has defended criticism of his form this season, saying it is his turn to be in the “spotlight” after years of going “under the radar.”

The Scot has become a modern great at Anfield over the past seven-and-a-half years, cementing his reputation as one of the Reds’ best-ever left-backs.

Robertson has experienced some poor moments in recent months, however, making errors leading to goals and being sent off at home to Fulham.

Now 30, it has led to some writing him off, saying his best days are behind him and stressing the need for Liverpool to sign an upgrade.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robertson discussed the criticism he has received, saying that he doesn’t let it affect him after so many years at this level.

“A lot has probably been spoken about me this season, which is something that I haven’t quite experienced in my time here,” Robertson said.

“It’s in one way pleasing because I’ve had seven years of going under the radar, but now this season there’s been a bit more spotlight on me. It’s part and parcel of football.

“I’ve seen it happen to players before and I will see it happen to people in the future. Obviously, it’s my turn now.

“I just need to keep my head down and I need to keep working hard. The manager is helping us all the time, and the coaches, and I believe that I’m in a good moment just now, which maybe isn’t getting any recognition, which is fine.

“Sometimes, when you make one mistake people jump on it, and you just have to try and prove them wrong.

“I’m still trying to be better, but in games I’m taking confidence from things. The Ipswich game was good for me and hopefully I can continue that.”

Such a bullish response is indicative of Robertson as a character, with the Scotland international proving to be a remarkable signing for Liverpool.

Not only has he brought endless quality from left-back – he has the second-most assists (59) in Premier League history for a defender – but he is also a born winner who has total belief in himself.

In fairness, some of the negativity aimed at Roberson has arguably been warranted, with mistakes creeping in and his energy levels not quite what they were.

Liverpool need to be looking at signing a long-term replacement at the end of the season, such as Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, but that’s not to say that Robertson can’t still be an excellent squad player.