Arne Slot has been banned for Liverpool’s next two domestic fixtures after his red card in the Merseyside derby, meaning the boss will miss the games against Newcastle and Southampton.

Slot was dismissed in the aftermath of a controversial 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, with the FA subsequently charging him and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Both Slot and Hulshoff were charged with having “allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards match officials.

An independent panel later heard the accounts of referee Michael Oliver and his team along with Slot, Hulshoff and Liverpool, who accepted the charges.

It has now been confirmed that Slot will be banned for the next two fixtures – with this his second suspension of the season – while Hulshoff will also miss two games.

That means Liverpool will be without their head coach for the home clashes with Newcastle (tonight) and Southampton (March 8). Slot will, however, be in the dugout at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final (March 16).

The Dutch pair will also be in place for Liverpool’s Champions League match next Wednesday against PSG.

Slot had already missed the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Southampton following an accumulation of yellow cards in the Premier League.

In the absence of both Slot and his No. 2, Liverpool assistant coach John Heitinga is expected to fill the lead role in the dugout.

Slot has been fined £70,000 while Hulshoff has been ordered to pay £7,000.

Everton and Liverpool have been fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players.

Full FA Statement