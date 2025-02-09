Liverpool lost Joe Gomez to injury during their 1-0 loss to Plymouth, but speaking after the game Arne Slot also revealed a new concern for the unused Curtis Jones.

Slot made 10 changes to his side for the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Home Park, though it appears as though the plan had been to only make nine.

Jones was a surprise inclusion on the bench as 17-year-old Trey Nyoni joined Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo in midfield, the teenager making only his second start.

And throughout a physical clash in which his midfield offered little, it was curious that Slot opted against sending Jones on at all.

The second half saw a debut off the bench for 18-year-old winger Trent Kone-Doherty, who took up positions in midfield, and speaking after the game Slot revealed why he overlooked his most senior substitute.

“Curtis Jones was on the bench but he came to me this morning and said ‘I don’t think I’m fully recovered yet’ as well, after the training session yesterday,” he told reporters.

“That all of a sudden led to the fact that we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game.

“But still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this.”

While it is hoped that, given the precaution taken, Jones will now return to fitness ahead of the trip to Everton on Wednesday night, that is not a guarantee.

The 24-year-old will be provided every chance to prove his availability, though this turn of events suggests a midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister will certainly start.

Liverpool may be boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold on Wednesday night, but the absence of Conor Bradley at Plymouth indicates the No. 66’s thigh injury may limit any involvement.

Gomez has already joined Tyler Morton on the injury list. Hopefully Jones will not follow suit after his evening unused in Devon.