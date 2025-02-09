Liverpool supporters shouldn’t go overboard with criticism following their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth, but there were some players whom fans thought “blew” their chance to impress Arne Slot.

Let’s be clear, Liverpool are top of the Premier League, in a great position to progress in Europe and have a League Cup final to look forward to.

In a few months, we could all look back at Sunday’s defeat as somewhat of a blessing in disguise that allowed the players extra time for preparation during the run-in.

However, in the immediate aftermath of defeat, it is difficult to see the bigger picture.

While several youngsters came away disappointed, the players who came in for most criticism were the more ‘senior’ professionals who offered very little help to their teammates.

With the odd expletive thrown in, here is how fans reacted to Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool:

That was always going to happen today when making so many changes to create a disjointed side on a bobbly pitch against iron-born defenders. The more senior pros are the ones toward whom frustration will likely be vented.#LFC #FACup — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) February 9, 2025

Think that should be a lesson learned for Slot. Might have got away with a squad like that at home but there needed to more first team players involved today, on the bench at least. Like to know why Jones didn’t come on! — Jack Sear (@JackSear) February 9, 2025

Not massively bothered by the result (so far), but bitterly disappointed with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and the other seniors. Especially those fighting for a starting spot, it’s a huge opportunity for them. So far they’ve blown it. #LFC — Ben Pescod (@benpescodjourno) February 9, 2025

“Such a disappointing performance, the senior players really let down the youngsters. “People knocking Slot and his choices, had he started more first-teamers and one got injured then the hindsight managers would have been all over him. There were enough squad players there to win this game but they all put in a poor performance bar Kelleher and Endo” – LFC Red in the This is Anfield comments

Liverpool crash out of the FA Cup at the hands of a deserving Plymouth. So lightweight in midfield and the forwards never seemed to get to grips with an imperfect pitch. That said, Slot's selection and substitutions hardly suggested this competition was his top priority, either. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) February 9, 2025

Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota played 103 minutes vs. the worst team in the Championship. 0.24 xG and 0.37 xA between them. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) February 9, 2025

“How many times did a loose ball fall amongst a gaggle of Liverpool players and they all stood around staring at it, expecting someone else to pick it up? And invariably, a Plymouth player would race in and take it away” – Cyrus114 in the This is Anfield comments

Some senior pros should hang their heads in shame. Hung the young lads out to dry there. Didn't give them an ounce of help. Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, pushed themselves one step closer to the exit door #LFC — Ty Kropp (@tizlad) February 9, 2025

You can see why Arne doesn’t fancy Elliott in his 1st choice team truly shocking today as were the other senior players no leaders at all oh well at least our 1st team have had a rest up before the derby — mike marsden (@mikemarsden9) February 9, 2025

“Can’t be fuming for his own tactics – Slot needs to learn to not undermine teams – always be a risk to start so many of these young boys” – Cameron Uithaler on Facebook

Yanno it’s done Slot a favour as none of them can walk in his office and ask why they’re not playing. I find that so mad, not one can hold their head up today. Odd. Ah well, I’m not that arsed. I’m genuinely more arsed that those fringe players fucked it for themselves. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 9, 2025

“I’d say slot hasn’t watched the FA Cup as picking very few 1st team subs to change a game makes no sense, and Jones left on the bench. All respect to Plymouth who played well and totally disrupted Liverpool’s game” – Greig Watts on Facebook

Got what we deserved there. Abysmal for 75 minutes and showed no urgency whatsoever. A rare misstep from Slot too. Make changes by all means but give yourself options from the bench. Gambled and lost. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) February 9, 2025

“So so disappointing. There’s literally no one left in the FA Cup that beats our first team. Slots got this all wrong today” – kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

Full-time thoughts: • Made a risk with all the changes and paid the price

• Shite that

• Never really looked like scoring

• Oh well, we’ll have to settle for a treble. The Ev next. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) February 9, 2025

“And that’s the damning part – Tsimikas, Quansah, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Jota, you can’t excuse them simply because of the inexperience around them, we still had enough out there to do much much better. “They literally brought no spark or inspiration at all from winners” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

Five league games in 15 days starting on Wednesday. That’s the priority. Team was picked for it. And sometimes if you pick a team out of a Tombola it looks as appealing as a £4 bottle of wine tastes. Didn’t work, had to do it, move on. And frankly fuck off Sam Matterface. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) February 9, 2025

This wasn’t ‘Liverpool’ as such, despite what ITV commentator might tell you, so there is little point in being worried about future performances.

Of course, exiting the FA Cup is disappointing and often devastating, just look at last year’s late loss at Man United, but this year feels different.

Liverpool know there are bigger prizes at stake and this could just be a blot in the notebook should the Reds reach their potential in May.