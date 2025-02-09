➔ SUPPORT US
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa walks off after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool ‘paid the price for risks’ vs. Plymouth as senior players “blow it”

Liverpool supporters shouldn’t go overboard with criticism following their 1-0 defeat to Plymouth, but there were some players whom fans thought “blew” their chance to impress Arne Slot.

Let’s be clear, Liverpool are top of the Premier League, in a great position to progress in Europe and have a League Cup final to look forward to.

In a few months, we could all look back at Sunday’s defeat as somewhat of a blessing in disguise that allowed the players extra time for preparation during the run-in.

However, in the immediate aftermath of defeat, it is difficult to see the bigger picture.

While several youngsters came away disappointed, the players who came in for most criticism were the more ‘senior’ professionals who offered very little help to their teammates.

With the odd expletive thrown in, here is how fans reacted to Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool:

 

“Such a disappointing performance, the senior players really let down the youngsters.

“People knocking Slot and his choices, had he started more first-teamers and one got injured then the hindsight managers would have been all over him. There were enough squad players there to win this game but they all put in a poor performance bar Kelleher and Endo” – LFC Red in the This is Anfield comments

“How many times did a loose ball fall amongst a gaggle of Liverpool players and they all stood around staring at it, expecting someone else to pick it up? And invariably, a Plymouth player would race in and take it away” – Cyrus114 in the This is Anfield comments

“Can’t be fuming for his own tactics – Slot needs to learn to not undermine teams – always be a risk to start so many of these young boys” – Cameron Uithaler on Facebook

“I’d say slot hasn’t watched the FA Cup as picking very few 1st team subs to change a game makes no sense, and Jones left on the bench. All respect to Plymouth who played well and totally disrupted Liverpool’s game” – Greig Watts on Facebook

“So so disappointing. There’s literally no one left in the FA Cup that beats our first team. Slots got this all wrong today” – kusanagi in the This is Anfield comments

“And that’s the damning part – Tsimikas, Quansah, Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz, Jota, you can’t excuse them simply because of the inexperience around them, we still had enough out there to do much much better.

“They literally brought no spark or inspiration at all from winners” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

This wasn’t ‘Liverpool’ as such, despite what ITV commentator might tell you, so there is little point in being worried about future performances.

Of course, exiting the FA Cup is disappointing and often devastating, just look at last year’s late loss at Man United, but this year feels different.

Liverpool know there are bigger prizes at stake and this could just be a blot in the notebook should the Reds reach their potential in May.

Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool

