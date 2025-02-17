Arne Slot managed his 25th game in the Premier League and marked it with a 2-1 win over Wolves, with the Liverpool boss second to only one manager before him.

Slot led Liverpool into his 40th game in all competitions and 25th in the league when they hosted Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

It came during a mini-crisis of confidence after back-to-back disappointments against Plymouth and Everton, and they were far from convincing after Matheus Cunha brought it back to 2-1 in the second half.

But the Reds were able to see the game out and secure three points which extended their lead at the top of the table to seven above Arsenal.

In total, Liverpool have picked up 60 points under Slot so far, with only one coach collecting more from his first quarter-century.

60 – Liverpool have won 60 points in 25 Premier League matches under Arne Slot (W18 D6 L1). The only manager in the competition’s history to win more points through his first 25 matches is José Mourinho (64). Machine. pic.twitter.com/LWgEvNUMox — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2025

According to Opta, Jose Mourinho (64) is the only manager in the history of the English top flight to have taken more points from his first 25 games.

Antonio Conte also took 60 points from the first 25 league games in his maiden campaign in charge of Chelsea, with it notable that both he and Mourinho won the title during those seasons.

Slot’s feat places him above the legendary likes of Alex Ferguson (47), Jurgen Klopp (42), Pep Guardiola (52), Arsene Wenger (43) and Carlo Ancelotti (58).

It is also more than title-winners such as Manuel Pellegrini (54) and Roberto Mancini (43).

Although his remains a small sample size, Slot boasts the highest win percentage of any manager in Liverpool history, having won 75 percent of his games so far.

That eclipses the long-held record of John McKenna, the club’s second coach ever, who led his side to victory in 25 of his 36 games in charge (69.4%) according to LFCHistory.net.

Klopp won 305 of his 491 games at Liverpool, for a win rate of 62.12 percent, with Slot and McKenna the only coaches in the club’s history to boast a higher percentage having managed considerably fewer games.

It highlights the consistently Slot must uphold if he is to emulate his predecessor over such a long period, but this latest milestone of 60 points from 25 league games is an outstanding feat in itself.