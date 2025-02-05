Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insists he is not concerned by the club’s lack of activity in the transfer window as he is struggling to accommodate the players he already has and would like to see a move to 23-man matchday squads.

After a number of injury absences in the first six months of the season, only Trent Alexander-Arnold will be missing for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at home to Tottenham, in which the Reds will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Slot left defender Joe Gomez and forward Federico Chiesa out of his 20-man group for the Premier League leaders’ win at Bournemouth and said that was one of the hardest parts of his job.

Asked about the lack of January signings, the Dutchman said: “Maybe there are not many managers who have such a good a squad as I have. I have said it many times.

“If you look at the league table, the players have shown that the trust we have in them was correct.

“We don’t have, apart from Trent for a few days, many injuries – not long-term injuries in moments the windows are open – (so) there is not a reason to add to the team unless there is a chance in the market.

“But for now, we’re happy with the team we have.”

What frustrates Slot, however, is not being able to utilise all the resources he has at his disposal when he has a fully-fit squad.

“That is one of the only things I don’t understand here in England,” he added.

“Everywhere around the world, in Europe as well when we play in the Champions League, we can take 23 players.

“We are here in a country where we play the most games, especially all the ones playing in Europe, and we have the League Cup and the FA Cup and we only have 20 players we can take to the game.

“If you are able to play all these games, you need a big squad. To pick the first XI is difficult but to tell someone they’re not even in the squad is even harder.

“It’s not for that (individual) game because nine substitutes is more than enough but to keep the dressing room going because you need more than 20 players in this country.

“It is probably going to be the most difficult decision I am having to go to make for (Thursday), not the first XI.

“To leave someone out who works so hard on a daily basis and wants to be involved in the game and not even taking him to the game is the hardest decision for me.”

A gap of 30 days between the two legs – an enforced changed due to the extended Champions League format – has allowed Tottenham to bolster their squad with the signings of defender Kevin Danso and forward Mathys Tel.

It has also afforded them additional time to return more players to fitness and Slot acknowledges the length of the gap is unusual.

“Not that it matters a lot but if you play one week later you face exactly the same team and with all the injuries Tottenham had last time it would have been a bit more in our advantage – although we lost against the ones that were fit that time,” he said.

“They have brought in three players. One of them (goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky) was there (for the first leg) but now we face two different ones.

“I wonder if Micky van de Ven is ready to play, he of course has a big impact on their team. It might change the quality we face.

“If you reach the semi-final against Tottenham you know it is going to be a difficult one – but I think we will be better than the last time.”