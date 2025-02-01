Arne Slot has offered an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury that forced him off during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Liverpool may not have been at their most fluent attacking best against Bournemouth, but they were professional in victory against strong opposition.

Mo Salah‘s goals sent the travelling Kop home happy having extended their lead, at least temporarily, at the top of the Premier League.

The only downside to the win over Bournemouth came when Alexander-Arnold was forced off through injury.

The right-back’s day ended early when he went down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, meaning he was replaced by Conor Bradley for the last 20 minutes.

After the match, Slot commented on the injury, saying: “The situation was that he said to me you have to take me off.

“He sat on the floor and we had to take him off – he felt something.

“I cannot tell you exactly what it is and how bad it is of course because we are one hour after the game, but it’s never a good sign if a player is asking for a substitution.

“This is not a fact but I would be surprised if he plays on Thursday, but let’s hope he’s back with us as soon as possible.”

Thursday’s match is against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

With the Reds’ 1-0 down from the first leg, and the subsequent game against Plymouth a chance for rotation, the No. 66 would likely have started.

Instead, Bradley should make his eighth start of the season as Alexander-Arnold’s trusted right-back alternative.

After Plymouth on Sunday, Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League fixtures are Everton (A), Wolves (H), Man City (A) and Newcastle (H).

This isn’t Alexander-Arnold’s first hamstring issue this season. In November, he missed three matches due to a similar problem and this is now the third time in 18 months he has missed football due to hamstring injuries.