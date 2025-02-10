Liverpool have confirmed the ticket details for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, with 31,939 seats allocated to Reds supporters next month.

The Reds will take their Carabao Cup title defence to the final day, booking a spot at Wembley for the second successive season.

Arne Slot secured his first final at the club with a 4-1 aggregate semi-final win over Tottenham, setting up another meeting with Eddie Howe’s side.

The final will take place on Sunday, March 16, with kickoff still yet to be confirmed. Ticket details for the big day, however, are now locked in.

Liverpool have been allocated the east stand this year – as they were for their triumph last season.

The club have confirmed that 31,939 tickets have been allocated to supporters, 257 fewer than last season, and can be purchased via Liverpool’s website across various sales.

Ticket prices

Prices:

Thankfully there have been no increases from last season.

Adults

Level Two (seat only) – £150

Level Two (seat only) – £125

Category 1 – £108

Category 2 – £97

Category 3 – £76

Category 4 – £58

Category 5 – £41

17 to 21 year olds

Level Two (seat only) – £112.50

Level Two (seat only) – £93.75

Category 1 – £81

Category 2 – £72.75

Category 3 – £57

Category 4 – £43.50

Category 5 – £30.75

65 or overs/16 and under

Level Two (seat only) – £75

Level Two (seat only) – £62.50

Category 1 – £54

Category 2 – £48.50

Category 3 – £38

Category 4 – £29

Category 5 – £20.50

It will be digital ticketing for all fans and there are safe standing areas at the rear of three blocks behind the goal on Level 1, this will be communicated at point of sale.

Dates of sales

First sale: February 12, 2pm – Priority right holders

Second sale: February 14, 8.15am – Season ticket holders and members who have attended at least three Carabao Cup games this season

Third sale: February 21, 11am – Supporters successful in the ballot, must have at least two Carabao Cup games this season.

Ballot registration is open from 12pm on February 11 until 7.30am on February 13. Supporters will find out if they are successful on February 20.

Fourth sale: Will only take place if tickets remain. For supporters who are unsuccessful in the ballot and on the waiting list.

Other information

Disabled season ticket holders and members

Visit the accessibility hub for full sale details.

Seasonal hospitality members

Seasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.

A return to Wembley

Liverpool’s last trip to Wembley was, of course, the scene for what would turn out to be Jurgen Klopp‘s final trophy as Liverpool manager.

A Virgil van Dijk header late in extra time sealed a 1-0 win over Chelsea and led to brilliant scenes of celebration in the stands and on the pitch. Wouldn’t mind doing that all over again!