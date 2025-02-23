A huge afternoon awaits at the Etihad Stadium for Liverpool as they meet Man City, with Arne Slot making just one change to his lineup after a quick turnaround from midweek.

The point at Aston Villa last time out was met with trepidation, but Arsenal‘s defeat to West Ham over the weekend has opened the door to extending the lead at the top to 11 points.

Liverpool will not underestimate City despite their struggles this season, but now would be as good a time as any to win at the Etihad in the league for the first time since 2015.

Alisson will hope to play a key role behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Slot has, again, opted to field four midfielders as he did at Villa Park, with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister all starting.

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, will assume the left-sided role with Mohamed Salah, who has six goals in his last six appearances, also joined in attack by Luis Diaz.

Cody Gakpo is fit enough for the bench after an ankle knock at Everton, while Conor Bradley is the latest sidelined after his injury at Villa Park.

Slot’s strong nine-man bench includes Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa.

The big news from the opposition, however, is that Erling Haaland is not in Man City‘s squad as Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his starting lineup.

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush

Substitutes: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez