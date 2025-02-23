➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Manchester City's Erling Haaland (R) and Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

No Erling Haaland as Man City confirm team news vs. Liverpool with 4 changes

Erling Haaland is not even in the squad as Man City host Liverpool on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola making four changes from their 3-1 loss at Real Madrid.

Haaland had been considered a doubt heading into Sunday’s 4.30pm kickoff but cynics on Merseyside expected the striker to start.

Watch Man City vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

But with team news confirmed 75 minutes before kickoff at the Etihad it was revealed that he had not even made the bench.

Instead winter signing Omar Marmoush is expected to lead the line, with Guardiola opting for four changes elsewhere just days after a humbling in Madrid.

Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis come in for Ruben Dias and the injured John Stones in defence, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku replace Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan having been rested in midweek.

Man City: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Ake, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, De Bruyne, Foden; Savinho, Doku, Marmoush

Substitutes: Ortega, Dias, Reis, Kovacic, Nunes, Silva, Gundogan, McAtee, Grealish

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 1, 2024: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola (L) shakes hands with Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City fell to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick in the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff, with new arrival Nico Gonzalez netting a late consolation.

But perhaps knowing the result was always going to go in Real Madrid‘s way Guardiola opted to leave the likes of De Bruyne, Doku and Lewis unused.

Whether that means Man City will be quick out the blocks against Liverpool remains to be seen, but Arne Slot and his players will not be expecting an easy afternoon.

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Man City – 1 change

Slot has made one change to his own side from the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday night with Luis Diaz taking over from Diogo Jota in attack.

It means four midfielders start the game again, with Curtis Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai set to be the more advanced option as part of the attack.

The decision comes with Darwin Nunez overlooked after criticism of his work rate at Villa Park, while Cody Gakpo is only deemed fit enough for the bench after missing two games with an ankle injury

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025