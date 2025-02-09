Arne Slot has rotated his side for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Plymouth, with 10 changes to his starting lineup from the 4-0 win at Tottenham.

The Reds have arrived at Home Park and, like the third round against Accrington Stanley, there is a different complexion to Slot’s group.

Caoimhin Kelleher is retained in a rotated lineup, with the Irishman making back-to-back starts having also been trusted for the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

He starts behind a back four of Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, with key names rested, the trio of James McConnell, Harvey Elliott and Trey Nyoni are preferred.

Federico Chiesa makes another start after two games off, with the Italian joined by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

The bench is largely comprised of academy players though both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones have travelled, with the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Trent Kone-Doherty and Ranel Young available.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo have all been rested for the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni; Chiesa, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Nallo, Mabaya, Norris, Jones, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Nunez, Young

Plymouth: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Katic, Taloverov; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Puchacz; Wright, Hardie, Bundu

Substitutes: Grimshaw, Mumba, Houghton, Obafemi, Boateng, Tijani, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Palsson