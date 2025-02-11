Liverpool can ensure they have the final say in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on an evening that could see Arne Slot‘s side open up a nine-point gap at the top.

Everton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (24) | Goodison Park)

February 12, 2025 | 7.30pm (GMT)

There has been a lot of mixed reaction to Liverpool’s early exit from the FA Cup, with some bemoaning a missed opportunity and others welcoming the crucial rest periods that await.

It has to be quickly forgotten, however, as one of the toughest tests on the calendar has now finally arrived. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s 7.30pm kickoff.

1. Trent could return

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in contention to return from his thigh injury, with Arne Slot revealing his vice-captain was involved in parts of training on Monday.

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not sessions, a session yesterday,” he said.

“So let’s see how he is today. He will train hopefully with us again and we have to decide if we take him to the game.”

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, has suffered an injury to the same leg as the hamstring blow that kept him out of the matchday squad for 10 matches earlier this season.

The centre-back is still being assessed and, unsurprisingly, he will not be available for this fixture.

2. 120th and final Goodison Park derby

There have been 119 derbies at Goodison across all competitions dating back to 1894, and Wednesday will be the last as the two teams cannot meet again outside the Premier League this season.

Incredibly, they have each won 41 times against the other at this ground with the remaining 37 games all ending in a draw – nine of them have been since 2012!

From Rush scored one, Rush scored two, Rush scored three and Rush scored four to winners after 90 minutes – Goodison has seen a lot, and let’s hope Slot’s men can bid farewell in style!

3. Everton have injuries to consider

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti are all unavailable for Everton.

A return for Vitalii Mykolenko, however, is expected after he missed his side’s 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth with a calf injury. He returned to training on Tuesday and is likely to be in contention.

Jack Harrison could return to their starting lineup, he hasn’t scored or assisted this season, while Beto is expected to lead their line to offer a physical presence against Liverpool’s centre-backs.

Possible Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Beto

4. 10 to return to Liverpool’s XI

After making 10 changes for the FA Cup defeat over the weekend, we can expect to see all those left out make an immediate return.

Alexander-Arnold is touch and go to prove his fitness and it would, therefore, make more sense to start a fully fit Conor Bradley at right-back.

Luis Diaz could be the only player to keep his place, selected ahead of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez – but it would be no surprise if Slot opted for the Uruguayan after only coming off the bench last time out.

Predicted LFC XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. Finally time to play the ‘game in hand’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start"> </span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"> </span>

It feels like we have forever been saying ‘Liverpool are six points ahead at the top with a game in hand’, or ‘Arsenal keep the gap at six but have played a game more’.

This match was originally scheduled for December 7 and more than two months later the time has finally come to see what buffer the Reds will have after 24 games played this season.

Here’s hoping we are saying it is nine before Arsenal play again on the weekend at Leicester.

6. Slot knows what he can expect from Merseyside derby

Speaking on the eve of the match, Slot offered an accurate impression of the Merseyside derby ahead of his first having watched back the meeting from last season (the less we talk about that result the better):

“I’ve seen the game of last season, for example, and I think we were quite ready because after 10 minutes the referee blew his whistle 11 times, and 10 times in favour of Everton. “The Liverpool players were ready to compete, but every time they touched them it was a free-kick! “I assume our players are ready for another battle tomorrow, for the simple reason that they’ve been ready the whole season and many of them are experienced.”

7. Moyes back in the Goodison dugout

The postponement of this fixture means instead of facing Sean Dyche’s Everton, we will now meet David Moyes’ side after he returned to the club for a second time earlier this year.

Predictably, they’ve had an upturn in form with three successive league victories following on from a defeat in Moyes’ first game back against Aston Villa.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday at the hands of Bournemouth, but will be a lot fresher despite their injuries having played only seven games since the turn of the year – Liverpool have, conversely, played 11.

8. First of 5 games in 15 days

Liverpool have an incredibly busy schedule until the end of the month, playing five Premier League games in just 15 days – talk about a significant period in the title race!

Slot’s side will meet Everton (A), Wolves (H), Aston Villa (A), Man City (A) and Newcastle (H) between February 12 and February 26.

At least most are heading into the run as fresh as possible, with 12 senior players involved no more than two times across the last four matches – hopefully it pays off.

Time to get more points on the board, Liverpool!

9. Michael Oliver with the whistle

Michael Oliver will take charge of the clash. This is the third time he will oversee the Reds this season, following on from the defeat to Nottingham Forest and the draw to Man United.

Hopefully, it is third time lucky for a victory under his watch!

He will be assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, with Tony Harrington acting as fourth official. Chris Kavanagh, meanwhile, is taking on lead VAR duties.

10. How you can follow the derby with TIA!

Liverpool’s trip across Stanley Park will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, coverage will start at 6.30pm ahead of the 7.30pm kickoff – you can live stream with TNT Sports here.

If you are on the move or want biased commentary for the occasion, then our liveblog is the perfect choice. Henry Jackson will be keeping you entertained from 6.45pm.

Into these, Reds!!