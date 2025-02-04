Liverpool have yet another busy month to navigate and one that will tell us plenty about their silverware hopes for 2024/25, with a possible seven games across three competitions.

Arne Slot‘s side experienced a few blips in January, losing twice and drawing once across in nine games across all competitions – though they remain top of the Premier League and Champions League.

There was progression in the FA Cup, but the Reds do have a deficit to overturn if they are to send us to Wembley for yet another Carabao Cup final.

The deciding leg is one match in another busy month that will be full of nerves for those of us watching on.

February 6 – Tottenham (H)

February starts with the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, and there is a one-goal deficit to overturn at Anfield against a side who are consistently inconsistent.

Spurs have been decimated by injury this season but have started to welcome back a few faces ahead of the decider – which will give them a boost as they continue to languish 14th in the league table.

There is no guarantee, but Liverpool ought to feel comfortable getting the job done.

February 9 – Plymouth (A)

Rotation will then again be on the cards for yet another trip to the south coast, this time to meet Championship cellar dwellers Plymouth in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

They sit 24th in the Championship with 25 points and recently sold one of their joint-top goalscorers, making this a valuable chance to give more minutes to those on the fringe.

We would not be surprised to see a team that is not too dissimilar to the one that faced PSV in the Champions League.

February 12 – Everton (A)

The final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park then awaits, which is our game in hand after the initial fixture was postponed due to Storm Darragh in early December.

An evening kickoff will only lift the atmosphere, one that has already been boosted by the return of David Moyes and three successive victories in the league – trust us to have to play them now!

This is a huge fixture and one that would establish a nine-point gap at the top after 24 games.

February 16 – Wolves (H)

The fixture list does not relent, as days later the Reds will welcome Wolves to Anfield – this time with a different manager to whom they faced in the reverse fixture in September.

Gary O’Neil was replaced by Vitor Pereira in December and he has since overseen four wins from nine games (at the time of writing), still leaving them in the mix for relegation.

This is the second of only three home fixtures this month.

February 19 – Aston Villa (A) *

This fixture is not yet locked in for this date as it all rests on if Liverpool progress to the Carabao Cup final.

If Slot’s side secure their place at Wembley, he loses a free midweek as this league fixture needs to be moved from the weekend of the final (March 15/16) to the only guaranteed free spot in the schedule.

However, if Liverpool do not overturn their deficit to Tottenham, this match will be played on March 15. The joys of being successful in so many competitions, eh!

February 21 – Champions League last 16 draw

This is when Liverpool will discover who they will meet in the last 16 of the Champions League, in addition to their possible path to the final as the bracket will be finalised.

Slot’s side will meet either the winner of Brest vs. PSG OR Monaco vs. Benfica – though, we already know the Reds will host the second leg at Anfield.

Not as many unknowns in this new format but at least we can look ahead to who our potential opponents could be in the quarter-final and semi-final.

The ties will be played on March 4/5 and 11/12.

February 23 – Man City (A)

This fixture is not quite the blockbuster as it was anticipated to be considering City’s downfall, but it remains a vital hurdle for Liverpool to clear.

They have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015 and it is about time that changed, for everyone’s sanity. Three points would be hugely significant in the race for the title.

Notably, City will have travelled to Real Madrid less than four days before this match.

February 26 – Newcastle (H)

To close out the month, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle make the trip to Anfield just days after the battle at City in a late midweek kickoff (8.15pm GMT).

The reverse fixture felt chaotic, to say the least, as Liverpool were just minutes away from a successful comeback win before a late mistake saw the points shared.

Newcastle are battling for a European spot this season and they cannot be another who leave Merseyside with points, not when only six more league home games remain after this one.

Liverpool fixtures in February

First Team

* Will only be played if Liverpool qualify for Carabao Cup final

LFC Women

Rugby Borough (A) – FA Cup 5th Round – Sun, Feb 9, 12.30pm

– FA Cup 5th Round – Sun, Feb 9, 12.30pm Man City (A) – WSL – Sun, Feb 16, 6.45pm

U21s

U18s

* All times GMT