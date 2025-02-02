Jayden Danns is expected to head out on loan before Monday night’s deadline, with the Liverpool striker now a “leading target” for one Championship side.

With Arne Slot and Richard Hughes holding a meeting to discuss the short-term futures of a number of youngsters ahead of the weekend, one of those in focus will have been Danns.

Though the 19-year-old started up front in the Champions League on Wednesday night the likelihood is that he will spend the remainder of the season on loan in the second tier.

Blackburn, Stoke and Preston have all been credited with an interest, but Danns is now also considered a “leading target” for Sunderland.

That is according to the Northern Echo‘s Scott Wilson, who reports that Sunderland are “determined to bring in a forward before the transfer window closes” and “there is optimism that a deal can be struck.”

This comes with contact already made with Liverpool, though Blackburn are also known to have enquired over a loan deal.

“Sunderland are hoping their record for developing and protecting young talent will help persuade the Anfield top brass that the Stadium of Light is the best place for [Danns],” Wilson adds.

If Danns does head to the north east it will certainly be interesting as Liverpool hold an interest of their own in Sunderland‘s prolific young striker Trey Ogunsuyi.

Ogunsuyi, 18, was not part of the first-team squad for Sunderland‘s 2-2 draw with Plymouth last time out, but has been involved on nine occasions so far this season – including a debut against Stoke in the FA Cup.

Sunderland, who next play away to Middlesbrough on Monday night, also have teenager Eliezer Mayenda and first-choice Wilson Isidor as options up front, while summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi has not yet featured after groin surgery.

There would seemingly be no guarantee of a regular starting role, but Liverpool could see positives in that the Black Cats are fourth in the Championship with the division’s youngest squad at an average age of 23.7.

Stoke may now be ruled out after already signing forwards Ali Al-Hamadi and Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan this month, but Blackburn and Preston could still provide opportunities.

Liverpool enjoy strong relationships with both Lancashire clubs and on a personal level a shorter commute may appeal to Danns, whose family live in the Merseyside area.

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night, with James McConnell, Kaide Gordon, Oakley Cannonier and perhaps even Tyler Morton others who could also leave before the deadline.