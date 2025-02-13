Liverpool are now expected to be without Joe Gomez for a significant chunk of the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old was forced off early with a hamstring issue during last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round, in a latest fitness blow for him.

Gomez was named Liverpool captain on the day, too, making it particularly cruel.

According to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, the centre-back is now facing “another lengthy layoff” for the Reds, with the club sending him for a “further assessment” on his hamstring injury.

While it was hoped that Gomez’s absence would be a short-term one, this latest claim suggests that he will miss plenty of the Reds’ Premier League title run-in.

This is a bitter blow for Liverpool’s longest-serving player, who has had to overcome so many injury problems down the years.

For Arne Slot, it is also a big concern, leaving the Reds’ head coach with just three available central defensive options.

With Ibrahima Konate known for being injury-prone and Jarell Quansah experiencing a difficult second season, there is huge pressure on 33-year-old Virgil van Dijk to stay fit.

Wataru Endo has shown that he can do a solid job at centre-back, but the Japanese isn’t someone that Slot will be desperate to use there.

Gomez is going to be a big loss, both in terms of quality and versatility, having been lauded by Slot after a brilliant performance at home to Brighton last November.

“This is what people told me when I came in,” Slot said.

“[Staff told me] Joe is a top, top, top professional who will always, no matter what position he’s in, give the best for the team and for himself in the end as well.

“He got the reward for it today, because I think the fans loved what they saw – I definitely did.”

Hopefully, Gomez is able to still play a big part in the remainder of Liverpool’s season, helping them win multiple trophies.

If the past is anything to go by, however, it feels more likely that the England international will be watching on from the sidelines for a sustained period.