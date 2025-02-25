Liverpool have now been credibly linked with Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato, who first sparked rumours of a possible transfer when he attended Anfield in January.

Hato fuelled speculation over a move to Liverpool when he was spotted in the stands during the 4-1 win over Ipswich last month.

That visit came upon invitation from Netherlands teammate Ryan Gravenberch, however, with the Ajax defender then forced to deny any communication with club officials.

However, given his profile as an 18-year-old left-sided defender already playing regularly for the Eredivisie leaders and a five-cap senior international, it makes sense that Liverpool would be interested.

Now the Times‘ Paul Joyce has named Hato among left-backs the Reds are “studying” ahead of a likely signing in the summer transfer window.

Andy Robertson appears to be declining and Kostas Tsimikas seemingly has not convinced Arne Slot he is capable of taking over as first choice.

And according to Joyce, in an update on Monday, that has led Liverpool to consider deals for both Hato and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

• READ: Why Jorrel Hato is Liverpool’s perfect Andy Robertson successor

Kerkez is already a known target but specific reference to Hato is interesting, particularly given how reliable a source Joyce has proved.

That is no confirmation that Liverpool will pursue either player, of course, but there is clearly interest in both players and, if the right deal presents itself, they could become concrete targets.

Just as with Kerkez, Hato is an attractive proposition given he excels both defensively and offensively, while his versatility could make him particularly useful.

While he is now playing exclusively as a left-back – with three goals and seven assists in 37 games this season – the teenager is also comfortable as a centre-back which would allow for more flexibility in Slot’s selection.

Liverpool will be monitoring a number of potential candidates ahead of a move that could pave the way for Robertson’s replacement as first choice.

Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez is another who has been linked, while Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri is frequently touted.