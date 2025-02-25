➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
Jorrel Hato Credit: Pro Shots/Alamy Live News

Jorrel Hato transfer interest – Liverpool “studying” 2 left-backs for summer

Liverpool have now been credibly linked with Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato, who first sparked rumours of a possible transfer when he attended Anfield in January.

Hato fuelled speculation over a move to Liverpool when he was spotted in the stands during the 4-1 win over Ipswich last month.

That visit came upon invitation from Netherlands teammate Ryan Gravenberch, however, with the Ajax defender then forced to deny any communication with club officials.

However, given his profile as an 18-year-old left-sided defender already playing regularly for the Eredivisie leaders and a five-cap senior international, it makes sense that Liverpool would be interested.

Now the Times‘ Paul Joyce has named Hato among left-backs the Reds are “studying” ahead of a likely signing in the summer transfer window.

Ajax player Jorrel Hato scores 1-2 and celebrates with Jordan Henderson and Ajax player Bertrand Traore

Andy Robertson appears to be declining and Kostas Tsimikas seemingly has not convinced Arne Slot he is capable of taking over as first choice.

And according to Joyce, in an update on Monday, that has led Liverpool to consider deals for both Hato and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

• READ: Why Jorrel Hato is Liverpool’s perfect Andy Robertson successor

Kerkez is already a known target but specific reference to Hato is interesting, particularly given how reliable a source Joyce has proved.

That is no confirmation that Liverpool will pursue either player, of course, but there is clearly interest in both players and, if the right deal presents itself, they could become concrete targets.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: AFC Ajax's captain Jorrel Hato during the UEFA Youth League Group A Matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax Under-19's and Liverpool FC Under-19's at Sportpark De Toekomst. Ajax won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Just as with Kerkez, Hato is an attractive proposition given he excels both defensively and offensively, while his versatility could make him particularly useful.

While he is now playing exclusively as a left-back – with three goals and seven assists in 37 games this season – the teenager is also comfortable as a centre-back which would allow for more flexibility in Slot’s selection.

Liverpool will be monitoring a number of potential candidates ahead of a move that could pave the way for Robertson’s replacement as first choice.

Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez is another who has been linked, while Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri is frequently touted.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025