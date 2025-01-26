Liverpool coasted to a 4-1 victory over relegation favourites Ipswich on Saturday, with a potential transfer target seemingly spotted in the stands at Anfield.

The Reds were expected to win and did so heavily, with Dominik Szoboszlai‘s long-ranger, Mohamed Salah‘s 100th league goal at Anfield and Cody Gakpo‘s brace earning the three points.

Despite a late consolation from Jacob Greaves denying Alisson a clean sheet, it was a wholly positive afternoon for Arne Slot‘s side.

Here are five things fans spotted from Liverpool’s 4-1 win.

Ridiculousness from Szobo

Szoboszlai is gradually earning the recognition he deserves for his tireless displays in Liverpool’s midfield – and a first Anfield goal since March certainly helps.

The 24-year-old, operating in an attacking role against Ipswich, was full of confidence throughout, which included an audacious backheeled pass to kick off a counter.

It showed off the technical ability the Hungary captain combines with that relentless work rate Slot described as “un-be-lievable.”

Salah DOES track back

With this being a 3pm kickoff, and therefore not broadcast in the UK, many of those not fortunate enough to attend in person will have been talked through the game by one ex-Liverpool defender.

Stephen Warnock has gained a reputation as football commentary’s new pessimist, and minutes into Saturday’s win he suggested Salah may not track back as much as Trent Alexander-Arnold would like.

The Egyptian exposed that with a show of pure commitment in the second half, having lost the ball to Jaden Philogene, chasing back to deny the Ipswich winger.

Mohamed Salah is officially better than Thierry Henry and can play at right back too. #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/NjpkmRIdBt — Asim (@asim_lfc) January 25, 2025

Not long after, Alexander-Arnold crossed the ball in for Gakpo to make it 4-0 – Salah’s dirty work thwarting any threat at one end and kicking off a goal at the other.

Boring, boring Liverpool…

Earlier in the week, one talkSPORT pundit labelled Liverpool “boring,” criticising Slot’s side as “a bit dull to watch” and “a bit pass, pass, pass.”

The way in which Ipswich – admittedly, one of the worst teams in the league playing away from home – set up showed why that is often the Reds’ approach.

Whoever said Liverpool were "boring" in the week: this is what they're playing against most games. pic.twitter.com/vm6Xv8ZhCE — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 25, 2025

With 11 men behind the ball the only way for Liverpool to break teams down is to pass, pass, pass – and the quality of their attacking play on Saturday belied the ‘boring’ tag regardless.

Transfer target spotted?

It has been a particularly quiet transfer window for Liverpool so far: three youngsters recalled from loan, one sent out again and two academy players departing on free transfers.

But there is still work going on behind the scenes, whether that is with a view to a late deal this winter or (more likely) for the summer ahead.

And it was curious to hear that one supporter believes he spotted Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato watching in the Main Stand on Saturday.

Been sent this pic as well, is the same guy I saw. pic.twitter.com/G4oNAnTQRr — YagzLFC (@YagzLfc) January 25, 2025

Hato, the 18-year-old left-sided defender, has already been linked with Liverpool – albeit not credibly so yet – and a visit to Anfield could suggest a move is in the offing.

Of course, whether it was in fact Hato is yet to be clarified, while it should be noted that another Dutch defender, Slot’s then-Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, watched the 2-2 draw with West Ham last season before joining RB Leipzig.

Footballers can just watch football, too!

FSG, give Mo his dough

Fans at Anfield have made clear their views on Liverpool’s contract talks with Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, with banners regularly unfurled urging Fenway Sports Group to ensure they stay.

One of those was seen again on Saturday, reading ‘FSG: He fires his bow, now give Mo his dough’.

Though not out of the ordinary, among those in attendance at Anfield were Liverpool’s chief executive officer Billy Hogan and FSG technical director Julian Ward.

Perhaps now would be the time to have a word with the higher-ups.