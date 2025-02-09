➔ SUPPORT US
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa (L) and Diogo Jota arrive before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVE: Plymouth vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ FA Cup match here

Liverpool’s FA Cup journey continues with a trip to Home Park as they face Plymouth in the fourth round. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Home Park is 3pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Plymouth: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Katic, Taloverov; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Puchacz; Wright, Hardie, Bundu

Subs: Grimshaw, Mumba, Houghton, Obafemi, Boateng, Tijani, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Palsson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni; Chiesa, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Nallo, Mabaya, Norris, Jones, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Nunez, Young

Our coverage updates automatically below:

