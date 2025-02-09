Liverpool’s FA Cup journey continues with a trip to Home Park as they face Plymouth in the fourth round. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Home Park is 3pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Kickoff at Home Park is 3pm (UK), the referee is Sam Barrott.

Teams

Plymouth: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Katic, Taloverov; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Puchacz; Wright, Hardie, Bundu

Subs: Grimshaw, Mumba, Houghton, Obafemi, Boateng, Tijani, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Palsson

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Nyoni; Chiesa, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Nallo, Mabaya, Norris, Jones, Ngumoha, Kone-Doherty, Nunez, Young

Our coverage updates automatically below: